Alex Norstrom Sells 5,436 Shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Stock

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT - Get Free Report) CEO Alex Norstrom sold 5,436 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.10, for a total value of $2,729,415.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 66,773 shares of the company's stock, valued at $33,526,723.30. The trade was a 7.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Alex Norstrom also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 6th, Alex Norstrom sold 5,436 shares of Spotify Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.86, for a total transaction of $2,613,954.96.

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Spotify Technology Trading Up 1.2%

NYSE:SPOT traded up $5.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $483.75. The company's stock had a trading volume of 2,597,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,424,541. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $484.53 and a 200-day moving average of $485.46. The company has a market capitalization of $99.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.58. Spotify Technology has a fifty-two week low of $405.00 and a fifty-two week high of $748.30.

Key Stories Impacting Spotify Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Spotify Technology this week:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spotify Technology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPOT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter worth $711,460,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 1,382.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,247,182 shares of the company's stock worth $724,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,045 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,450,881 shares of the company's stock worth $1,423,251,000 after purchasing an additional 647,708 shares during the period. National Pension Service bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $316,278,000. Finally, Swedbank AB grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,616,321 shares of the company's stock valued at $938,614,000 after purchasing an additional 444,162 shares during the period. 84.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPOT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $500.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $531.00 to $527.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Spotify Technology from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Spotify Technology from $745.00 to $680.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $600.00 to $570.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $630.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology is a digital audio streaming company best known for its on-demand music service and a growing portfolio of spoken-word content. Founded in Sweden in 2006 by Daniel Ek and Martin Lorentzon and launched commercially in 2008, the company offers a cross-platform app that enables users to discover, stream and organize music, podcasts and other audio. Its primary consumer products include a free, ad-supported tier and a paid Spotify Premium subscription that provides ad-free listening, offline playback and higher-quality audio streams.

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