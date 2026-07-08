Alex Thurman Sells 10,000 Shares of Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Stock

Glaukos Corporation (NYSE:GKOS - Get Free Report) CFO Alex Thurman sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 43,681 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,552,150. This trade represents a 18.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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Glaukos Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GKOS traded up $2.24 on Wednesday, hitting $152.89. 1,058,781 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 851,252. The company's 50 day moving average price is $131.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.61 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 5.43. Glaukos Corporation has a one year low of $73.16 and a one year high of $154.61.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.12. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 34.34%.The company had revenue of $150.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Glaukos Corporation will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Glaukos

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 2.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,788 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Glaukos by 1,405.9% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,560 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in shares of Glaukos by 41.7% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 229,994 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $22,636,000 after acquiring an additional 67,668 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the second quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 10.7% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 8,001 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. 99.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GKOS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Glaukos in a research note on Monday. They set a "buy" rating and a $168.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Glaukos from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of Glaukos in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Glaukos in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Glaukos from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $151.62.

View Our Latest Analysis on Glaukos

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corporation is a medical technology company specializing in the development, manufacturing and commercialization of innovative therapies for patients with glaucoma and other chronic eye diseases. The company's core offerings focus on micro-invasive glaucoma surgery (MIGS), designed to reduce intraocular pressure and manage glaucoma more safely and effectively than traditional surgical approaches. Glaukos's flagship products include the iStent, iStent inject and iStent infinite trabecular micro-bypass stents, which are implanted during cataract surgery to improve aqueous outflow and help control eye pressure.

Beyond its MIGS portfolio, Glaukos has expanded into sustained drug-delivery solutions.

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