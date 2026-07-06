Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Price Target Lowered to $60.00 at Mizuho

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE - Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Mizuho from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "outperform" rating on the real estate investment trust's stock. Mizuho's price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.20% from the company's previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $60.00 to $43.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $46.00 target price (down from $67.00) on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Monday, April 20th. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an "underweight" rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $51.08.

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Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $52.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a one year low of $39.41 and a one year high of $88.24. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $49.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.17.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $1.73. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a negative return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 36.03%.The firm had revenue of $671.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.500 EPS. Analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, EVP Hallie E. Kuhn sold 536 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $25,835.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 48,301 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,328,108.20. The trade was a 1.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Chairman Joel S. Marcus bought 7,500 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.72 per share, for a total transaction of $320,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman directly owned 587,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,107,569.28. This trade represents a 1.29% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter worth about $805,429,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,033,304 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $295,270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211,424 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1,022.1% during the third quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,813,955 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $151,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652,298 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,144,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,582,387 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $175,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,781 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.54% of the company's stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc NYSE: ARE is a real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, development and management of collaborative life science and technology campuses. The company's properties are designed to support research and innovation by providing specialized laboratory, office and manufacturing space tailored to biotechnology, pharmaceutical, academic and related industries.

Since its founding in 1994, Alexandria has cultivated a diversified portfolio of campuses across leading innovation clusters in North America and Europe.

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