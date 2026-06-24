Alexis Le-Quoc Sells 43,224 Shares of Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 43,224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total transaction of $9,551,207.28. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 509,805 shares in the company, valued at $112,651,610.85. This trade represents a 7.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Alexis Le-Quoc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 2nd, Alexis Le-Quoc sold 21,506 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.15, for a total transaction of $5,745,327.90.

On Monday, June 1st, Alexis Le-Quoc sold 53,912 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.05, for a total value of $14,612,847.60.

On Monday, May 18th, Alexis Le-Quoc sold 43,224 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.04, for a total value of $8,992,320.96.

On Monday, May 4th, Alexis Le-Quoc sold 43,106 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.93, for a total value of $6,247,352.58.

On Wednesday, April 22nd, Alexis Le-Quoc sold 43,224 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.84, for a total value of $5,655,428.16.

On Monday, April 6th, Alexis Le-Quoc sold 32,300 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total value of $3,761,658.00.

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Datadog Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of DDOG traded up $2.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $222.65. 2,197,448 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,873,301. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.01 and a 1-year high of $278.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.25 billion, a PE ratio of 585.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $193.77 and a 200-day moving average of $150.63.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.12 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 3.69%.The company's revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Datadog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.360-2.440 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.590 EPS. Analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Datadog

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the company's stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,778 shares of the company's stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Datadog by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 2,689 shares of the company's stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in Datadog by 4.1% during the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,946 shares of the company's stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Datadog by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the company's stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DDOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Datadog from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Datadog from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. New Street Research set a $260.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a report on Thursday, June 11th. DA Davidson set a $250.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Datadog from a "buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-one have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $241.30.

View Our Latest Analysis on Datadog

About Datadog

Datadog NASDAQ: DDOG is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog's platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company's product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

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