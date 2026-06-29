Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) General Counsel Siying Yu Sells 6,772 Shares

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA - Get Free Report) General Counsel Siying Yu sold 6,772 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total transaction of $81,941.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 607,234 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,347,531.40. This trade represents a 1.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

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Alibaba Group Stock Up 0.0%

Alibaba Group stock opened at $94.83 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $125.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.98. The firm has a market cap of $227.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $91.99 and a 52-week high of $192.67.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a yield of 93.0%. Alibaba Group's payout ratio is currently 16.91%.

Institutional Trading of Alibaba Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriflex Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 101.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 143 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hoey Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 205 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alibaba Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Alibaba Group this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BABA. Argus raised Alibaba Group to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $225.00 to $212.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Nomura lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $207.00 to $178.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $209.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $187.38.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Alibaba Group

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a Chinese multinational conglomerate founded in 1999 in Hangzhou, China, by Jack Ma and a group of co‑founders. The company built its business around internet-based commerce and related services and has grown into one of the largest e-commerce and technology companies in the world. Alibaba completed a high‑profile initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2014.

The company operates a portfolio of online marketplaces and platforms serving different customer segments: Alibaba.com for global and domestic B2B trade, Taobao for consumer-to-consumer shopping, and Tmall for brand and retailer storefronts targeted at Chinese consumers.

Further Reading

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