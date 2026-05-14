Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Given New $195.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA - Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Mizuho from $190.00 to $195.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "outperform" rating on the specialty retailer's stock. Mizuho's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 33.84% from the stock's previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $209.00 target price for the company. Arete Research upgraded Alibaba Group from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Nomura boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $193.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a "positive" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $189.00.

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Alibaba Group Stock Up 8.1%

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $145.69 on Thursday. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $131.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.73. Alibaba Group has a 52-week low of $103.71 and a 52-week high of $192.67. The firm has a market cap of $349.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 9.12%. On average, analysts predict that Alibaba Group will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alibaba Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriflex Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 101.4% in the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 143 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. NBT Bank N A NY increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 231.5% in the third quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 179 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 95.2% in the first quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 205 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.47% of the company's stock.

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Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a Chinese multinational conglomerate founded in 1999 in Hangzhou, China, by Jack Ma and a group of co‑founders. The company built its business around internet-based commerce and related services and has grown into one of the largest e-commerce and technology companies in the world. Alibaba completed a high‑profile initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2014.

The company operates a portfolio of online marketplaces and platforms serving different customer segments: Alibaba.com for global and domestic B2B trade, Taobao for consumer-to-consumer shopping, and Tmall for brand and retailer storefronts targeted at Chinese consumers.

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