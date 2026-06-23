Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Sets New 12-Month Low - Here's What Happened

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA - Get Free Report)'s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $101.73 and last traded at $102.5860, with a volume of 716239 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $104.97.

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Key Headlines Impacting Alibaba Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Alibaba Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Alibaba’s AI strategy is drawing bullish attention after a Seeking Alpha piece said its Qwen-Robot work could mark a “full-stack physical AI inflection point,” reinforcing the view that Alibaba is expanding beyond e-commerce into higher-growth AI businesses. Article Title

Alibaba’s AI strategy is drawing bullish attention after a Seeking Alpha piece said its Qwen-Robot work could mark a “full-stack physical AI inflection point,” reinforcing the view that Alibaba is expanding beyond e-commerce into higher-growth AI businesses. Positive Sentiment: Alibaba Cloud released HappyHorse 1.1, an upgraded AI video model that now ranks No. 2 globally in one tracking list, with enterprise API access and a launch discount; this suggests Alibaba is gaining traction in AI infrastructure and content-generation tools. Article Title

Alibaba Cloud released HappyHorse 1.1, an upgraded AI video model that now ranks No. 2 globally in one tracking list, with enterprise API access and a launch discount; this suggests Alibaba is gaining traction in AI infrastructure and content-generation tools. Positive Sentiment: Multiple market coverage pieces highlighted that BABA is trending and still carries a “Moderate Buy” consensus, which can help support sentiment around the stock despite recent weakness. Article Title

Multiple market coverage pieces highlighted that BABA is trending and still carries a “Moderate Buy” consensus, which can help support sentiment around the stock despite recent weakness. Neutral Sentiment: New lobbying disclosure data showed Alibaba spent $50,000 on lobbying in Q2 2026, mostly on SME export promotion and e-commerce issues; this is notable but not a clear stock catalyst. Article Title

New lobbying disclosure data showed Alibaba spent $50,000 on lobbying in Q2 2026, mostly on SME export promotion and e-commerce issues; this is notable but not a clear stock catalyst. Negative Sentiment: One report said BABA pulled back as investors took profits amid geopolitical tensions, AI spending concerns, and weakness in Chinese stocks, which is weighing on sentiment and helping explain the stock’s weakness. Article Title

Analyst Ratings Changes

BABA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $174.00 to $164.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Freedom Capital raised Alibaba Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Argus upgraded Alibaba Group to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on Alibaba Group from $172.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $188.76.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $246.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.47. The stock's 50 day moving average is $128.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.67.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a yield of 93.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Alibaba Group's payout ratio is 16.91%.

Institutional Trading of Alibaba Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at $254,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Alibaba Group by 313.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 21,778 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $2,470,000 after buying an additional 16,505 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth $1,613,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 70,060 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $7,946,000 after acquiring an additional 23,925 shares during the period. 13.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a Chinese multinational conglomerate founded in 1999 in Hangzhou, China, by Jack Ma and a group of co‑founders. The company built its business around internet-based commerce and related services and has grown into one of the largest e-commerce and technology companies in the world. Alibaba completed a high‑profile initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2014.

The company operates a portfolio of online marketplaces and platforms serving different customer segments: Alibaba.com for global and domestic B2B trade, Taobao for consumer-to-consumer shopping, and Tmall for brand and retailer storefronts targeted at Chinese consumers.

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