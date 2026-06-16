Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Shares Down 1.4% - Should You Sell?

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA - Get Free Report) was down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $109.05 and last traded at $110.9880. Approximately 13,347,547 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 11,762,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.55.

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Trending Headlines about Alibaba Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Alibaba Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Alibaba unveiled its first suite of AI models built for robots, signaling a bigger push into “physical AI” beyond chatbots and positioning the company for the next wave of enterprise AI spending. Reuters article

Alibaba unveiled its first suite of AI models built for robots, signaling a bigger push into “physical AI” beyond chatbots and positioning the company for the next wave of enterprise AI spending. Positive Sentiment: Reports that Michael Burry boosted his Alibaba stake and called it China’s “most advanced” AI company could support investor confidence in the stock’s long-term AI and buyback story. Stocktwits article

Reports that Michael Burry boosted his Alibaba stake and called it China’s “most advanced” AI company could support investor confidence in the stock’s long-term AI and buyback story. Positive Sentiment: Alibaba is reportedly looking to acquire Chinese grocery delivery company Pupu, which could expand its commerce and local services footprint if the deal goes through. Benzinga article

Alibaba is reportedly looking to acquire Chinese grocery delivery company Pupu, which could expand its commerce and local services footprint if the deal goes through. Neutral Sentiment: Alibaba also announced AI support tools for small and medium-sized businesses, reinforcing its cloud and merchant-services strategy but with unclear near-term earnings impact. Dawn article

Alibaba also announced AI support tools for small and medium-sized businesses, reinforcing its cloud and merchant-services strategy but with unclear near-term earnings impact. Negative Sentiment: Chinese regulators publicly rebuked Alibaba and JD.com over misleading discount practices during the 618 shopping festival, renewing concerns about regulatory scrutiny and consumer-trust issues. Barchart article

Chinese regulators publicly rebuked Alibaba and JD.com over misleading discount practices during the 618 shopping festival, renewing concerns about regulatory scrutiny and consumer-trust issues. Negative Sentiment: Some investors appear unconvinced that Alibaba’s new robotics AI push will translate into an immediate stock catalyst, as premarket weakness reflected a cautious reaction to the announcement. Stocktwits article

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BABA shares. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $209.00 price objective for the company. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $172.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $225.00 to $212.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $188.76.

Get Our Latest Report on BABA

Alibaba Group Price Performance

The company's fifty day moving average price is $129.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $266.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.48.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 4.76%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 93.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Alibaba Group's payout ratio is currently 16.91%.

Institutional Trading of Alibaba Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Ameriflex Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 101.4% in the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 143 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. raised its position in Alibaba Group by 95.2% during the first quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 205 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 13.47% of the company's stock.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a Chinese multinational conglomerate founded in 1999 in Hangzhou, China, by Jack Ma and a group of co‑founders. The company built its business around internet-based commerce and related services and has grown into one of the largest e-commerce and technology companies in the world. Alibaba completed a high‑profile initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2014.

The company operates a portfolio of online marketplaces and platforms serving different customer segments: Alibaba.com for global and domestic B2B trade, Taobao for consumer-to-consumer shopping, and Tmall for brand and retailer storefronts targeted at Chinese consumers.

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