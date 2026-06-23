Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Shares Down 2.2% - Here's What Happened

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA - Get Free Report)'s share price dropped 2.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $101.83 and last traded at $102.68. 11,294,379 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 11,839,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.97.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $209.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $172.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $188.76.

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Alibaba Group Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $128.29 and a 200 day moving average of $141.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $246.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.47.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 93.0%. Alibaba Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.91%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 143 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Hoey Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 205 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a Chinese multinational conglomerate founded in 1999 in Hangzhou, China, by Jack Ma and a group of co‑founders. The company built its business around internet-based commerce and related services and has grown into one of the largest e-commerce and technology companies in the world. Alibaba completed a high‑profile initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2014.

The company operates a portfolio of online marketplaces and platforms serving different customer segments: Alibaba.com for global and domestic B2B trade, Taobao for consumer-to-consumer shopping, and Tmall for brand and retailer storefronts targeted at Chinese consumers.

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