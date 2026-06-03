Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Shares Down 2.5% - Should You Sell?

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA - Get Free Report) dropped 2.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $126.83 and last traded at $127.4940. Approximately 8,577,268 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 11,841,491 shares. The stock had previously closed at $130.82.

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Key Headlines Impacting Alibaba Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Alibaba Group this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BABA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Nomura lifted their target price on Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Research lowered Alibaba Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Erste Group Bank lowered Alibaba Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Argus raised Alibaba Group to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $188.76.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.14. The company has a market capitalization of $305.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.47.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 10.31%.The company had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a yield of 72.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Alibaba Group's payout ratio is presently 15.60%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alibaba Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 16,420 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $2,407,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 101.4% during the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 143 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Highline Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 426 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. TrueWealth Financial Partners boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. TrueWealth Financial Partners now owns 4,361 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a Chinese multinational conglomerate founded in 1999 in Hangzhou, China, by Jack Ma and a group of co‑founders. The company built its business around internet-based commerce and related services and has grown into one of the largest e-commerce and technology companies in the world. Alibaba completed a high‑profile initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2014.

The company operates a portfolio of online marketplaces and platforms serving different customer segments: Alibaba.com for global and domestic B2B trade, Taobao for consumer-to-consumer shopping, and Tmall for brand and retailer storefronts targeted at Chinese consumers.

Further Reading

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