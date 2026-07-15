Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Shares Gap Up - Still a Buy?

Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA - Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $112.32, but opened at $117.40. Alibaba Group shares last traded at $120.8310, with a volume of 5,909,162 shares traded.

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Key Headlines Impacting Alibaba Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Alibaba Group this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. HSBC set a $170.00 price objective on Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Mizuho increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $186.90.

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Alibaba Group Stock Up 6.2%

The company's 50-day simple moving average is $118.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 4.76%. As a group, research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a yield of 93.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. Alibaba Group's payout ratio is currently 16.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alibaba Group news, insider Fang Jiang sold 4,898 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $59,216.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 5,559,511 shares in the company, valued at $67,214,487.99. This represents a 0.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, General Counsel Siying Yu sold 6,772 shares of Alibaba Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total value of $81,941.20. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 607,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,347,531.40. The trade was a 1.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 920,303 shares of company stock valued at $70,796,370. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alibaba Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 205 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Palladiem LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 316.9% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 271 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.47% of the company's stock.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a Chinese multinational conglomerate founded in 1999 in Hangzhou, China, by Jack Ma and a group of co‑founders. The company built its business around internet-based commerce and related services and has grown into one of the largest e-commerce and technology companies in the world. Alibaba completed a high‑profile initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2014.

The company operates a portfolio of online marketplaces and platforms serving different customer segments: Alibaba.com for global and domestic B2B trade, Taobao for consumer-to-consumer shopping, and Tmall for brand and retailer storefronts targeted at Chinese consumers.

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