Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Shares Up 1% - What's Next?

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA - Get Free Report) shares were up 1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $115.58 and last traded at $112.3030. 16,098,456 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 12,274,382 shares. The stock had previously closed at $111.14.

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Key Stories Impacting Alibaba Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Alibaba Group this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BABA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $209.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Research raised shares of Alibaba Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $186.90.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BABA

Alibaba Group Trading Up 1.0%

The business has a fifty day moving average of $119.25 and a 200-day moving average of $136.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $269.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.51.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 93.0%. Alibaba Group's payout ratio is presently 16.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Fang Jiang sold 4,898 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $59,216.82. Following the transaction, the insider owned 5,559,511 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $67,214,487.99. This trade represents a 0.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, President J. Michael Evans sold 720,000 shares of Alibaba Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total value of $68,364,000.00. Following the transaction, the president owned 28,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,658,600. This trade represents a 96.26% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 920,303 shares of company stock worth $70,796,370 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 16,420 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 101.4% in the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 143 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 426 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. TrueWealth Financial Partners lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. TrueWealth Financial Partners now owns 4,361 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.47% of the company's stock.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a Chinese multinational conglomerate founded in 1999 in Hangzhou, China, by Jack Ma and a group of co‑founders. The company built its business around internet-based commerce and related services and has grown into one of the largest e-commerce and technology companies in the world. Alibaba completed a high‑profile initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2014.

The company operates a portfolio of online marketplaces and platforms serving different customer segments: Alibaba.com for global and domestic B2B trade, Taobao for consumer-to-consumer shopping, and Tmall for brand and retailer storefronts targeted at Chinese consumers.

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