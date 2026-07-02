Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Stock Price Down 1.8% Following Insider Selling

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA - Get Free Report)'s share price dropped 1.8% during trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $95.19 and last traded at $96.2470. Approximately 11,703,240 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 12,059,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.99.

Specifically, President J. Michael Evans sold 720,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total transaction of $68,364,000.00. Following the sale, the president directly owned 28,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,658,600. This represents a 96.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Fang Jiang sold 4,898 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $59,216.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 5,559,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,214,487.99. This trade represents a 0.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In related news, General Counsel Siying Yu sold 6,772 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total transaction of $81,941.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 607,234 shares in the company, valued at $7,347,531.40. The trade was a 1.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on BABA. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Nomura reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $207.00 to $178.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Freedom Capital raised shares of Alibaba Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $225.00 to $212.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $187.38.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Alibaba Group

Key Alibaba Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting Alibaba Group this week:

Alibaba Group Stock Down 1.8%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.69. The stock has a market cap of $230.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.51.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 10.31%. Equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a yield of 93.0%. Alibaba Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.91%.

Institutional Trading of Alibaba Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,505,165 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $953,527,000 after acquiring an additional 466,847 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 7,680.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,014,147 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $881,554,000 after purchasing an additional 5,936,847 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,335,894 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $782,135,000 after purchasing an additional 42,297 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $594,477,000. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 2,206,634 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $276,844,000 after purchasing an additional 86,613 shares in the last quarter. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a Chinese multinational conglomerate founded in 1999 in Hangzhou, China, by Jack Ma and a group of co‑founders. The company built its business around internet-based commerce and related services and has grown into one of the largest e-commerce and technology companies in the world. Alibaba completed a high‑profile initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2014.

The company operates a portfolio of online marketplaces and platforms serving different customer segments: Alibaba.com for global and domestic B2B trade, Taobao for consumer-to-consumer shopping, and Tmall for brand and retailer storefronts targeted at Chinese consumers.

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