Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Stock Price Down 4.8% Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA - Get Free Report) fell 4.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Nomura lowered their price target on the stock from $207.00 to $178.00. Nomura currently has a buy rating on the stock. Alibaba Group traded as low as $94.71 and last traded at $94.9720. Approximately 20,022,650 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 68% from the average daily volume of 11,936,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.80.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BABA. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Alibaba Group from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $225.00 to $212.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Freedom Capital upgraded Alibaba Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $172.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $187.38.

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Key Headlines Impacting Alibaba Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Alibaba Group this week:

Negative Sentiment: Anthropic accused Alibaba of orchestrating a large-scale campaign to illicitly extract Claude AI capabilities, saying the effort involved thousands of fake accounts and may represent the largest known “distillation attack” on Anthropic to date. The claims raise reputational, legal, and regulatory risks for Alibaba’s cloud and AI ambitions. Article Title

Anthropic accused Alibaba of orchestrating a large-scale campaign to illicitly extract Claude AI capabilities, saying the effort involved thousands of fake accounts and may represent the largest known “distillation attack” on Anthropic to date. The claims raise reputational, legal, and regulatory risks for Alibaba’s cloud and AI ambitions. Negative Sentiment: Multiple reports said Alibaba shares fell to a 16-month low in Hong Kong after the Anthropic accusations surfaced, reinforcing concerns that the controversy could weigh on global investor sentiment toward the stock. Article Title

Multiple reports said Alibaba shares fell to a 16-month low in Hong Kong after the Anthropic accusations surfaced, reinforcing concerns that the controversy could weigh on global investor sentiment toward the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Nomura lowered its price target on Alibaba to $178 from $207, while keeping a buy rating. The cut suggests more caution on the near-term outlook, even though the new target still implies meaningful upside from recent trading levels. Article Title

Nomura lowered its price target on Alibaba to $178 from $207, while keeping a buy rating. The cut suggests more caution on the near-term outlook, even though the new target still implies meaningful upside from recent trading levels. Negative Sentiment: Alibaba also sued the U.S. Defense Department to overturn its “Chinese military company” designation, adding another layer of geopolitical and regulatory uncertainty that could affect business partnerships and contract opportunities. Article Title

Institutional Trading of Alibaba Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BABA. Ameriflex Group Inc. grew its position in Alibaba Group by 101.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 143 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 95.2% in the first quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 205 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.47% of the company's stock.

Alibaba Group Stock Down 4.8%

The company has a market cap of $227.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $127.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.87.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 10.31%.The business had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 93.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Alibaba Group's dividend payout ratio is presently 16.91%.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a Chinese multinational conglomerate founded in 1999 in Hangzhou, China, by Jack Ma and a group of co‑founders. The company built its business around internet-based commerce and related services and has grown into one of the largest e-commerce and technology companies in the world. Alibaba completed a high‑profile initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2014.

The company operates a portfolio of online marketplaces and platforms serving different customer segments: Alibaba.com for global and domestic B2B trade, Taobao for consumer-to-consumer shopping, and Tmall for brand and retailer storefronts targeted at Chinese consumers.

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