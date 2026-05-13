Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Stock Price Up 8.1% Following Dividend Announcement

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA - Get Free Report) shares rose 8.1% on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $146.87 and last traded at $145.6940. Approximately 39,242,247 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 231% from the average daily volume of 11,852,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $134.78.The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 72.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Alibaba Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.92%.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BABA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Argus upgraded shares of Alibaba Group to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $225.00 to $212.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $174.00 to $164.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $190.00 to $186.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $188.75.

Read Our Latest Report on Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $349.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.50. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $131.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.91.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 7.43%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Alibaba Group this week:

Institutional Trading of Alibaba Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,505,165 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $953,527,000 after buying an additional 466,847 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 7,680.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,014,147 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $881,554,000 after buying an additional 5,936,847 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,335,894 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $782,135,000 after buying an additional 42,297 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth about $594,477,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,987,539 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $533,964,000 after buying an additional 448,484 shares during the last quarter. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a Chinese multinational conglomerate founded in 1999 in Hangzhou, China, by Jack Ma and a group of co‑founders. The company built its business around internet-based commerce and related services and has grown into one of the largest e-commerce and technology companies in the world. Alibaba completed a high‑profile initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2014.

The company operates a portfolio of online marketplaces and platforms serving different customer segments: Alibaba.com for global and domestic B2B trade, Taobao for consumer-to-consumer shopping, and Tmall for brand and retailer storefronts targeted at Chinese consumers.

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