Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Stock Sold Rep. Josh Gottheimer

Representative Josh Gottheimer (Democratic-New Jersey) recently sold shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited NYSE: BABA. In a filing disclosed on July 07th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Alibaba Group stock on June 1st. The trade occurred in the Representative's "MORGAN STANLEY - SELECT UMA ACCOUNT # 1" account.

Representative Josh Gottheimer also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Nintendo OTCMKTS: NTDOY on 6/17/2026.

on 6/17/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Insmed NASDAQ: INSM on 6/10/2026.

on 6/10/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Agree Realty NYSE: ADC on 6/1/2026.

on 6/1/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Novozymes A/S OTCMKTS: NVZMY on 6/1/2026.

on 6/1/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Nestle OTCMKTS: NSRGY on 6/1/2026.

on 6/1/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Booking NASDAQ: BKNG on 6/1/2026.

on 6/1/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Abbott Laboratories NYSE: ABT on 5/27/2026.

on 5/27/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Lumentum NASDAQ: LITE on 5/22/2026.

on 5/22/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Intuit NASDAQ: INTU on 5/22/2026.

on 5/22/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Micron Technology NASDAQ: MU on 5/21/2026.

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Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Shares of BABA stock opened at $108.97 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $119.65 and a 200 day moving average of $136.92. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $91.99 and a 52 week high of $192.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 93.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Alibaba Group's dividend payout ratio is currently 16.91%.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Siying Yu sold 6,772 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total value of $81,941.20. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 607,234 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,347,531.40. This represents a 1.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Fan (Fj) Jiang sold 13,579 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total value of $164,305.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 556,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,735,065.70. This represents a 2.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 920,303 shares of company stock valued at $70,796,370. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alibaba Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BABA. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,505,165 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $953,527,000 after purchasing an additional 466,847 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 7,680.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,014,147 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $881,554,000 after purchasing an additional 5,936,847 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,335,894 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $782,135,000 after buying an additional 42,297 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $594,477,000. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 2,206,634 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $276,844,000 after buying an additional 86,613 shares in the last quarter. 13.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Nomura cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $207.00 to $178.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Argus upgraded shares of Alibaba Group to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. HSBC upped their target price on Alibaba Group from $172.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alibaba Group has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $187.38.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BABA

Key Stories Impacting Alibaba Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Alibaba Group this week:

About Representative Gottheimer

Josh Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing New Jersey's 5th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2017. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent New Jersey's 5th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Gottheimer is also running for election for Governor of New Jersey. He declared candidacy for the Democratic primary scheduled on June 10, 2025. Gottheimer attended the University of Pennsylvania for his undergraduate degree. He became a Thouron Fellow at Oxford and attended Harvard Law School. Gottheimer worked as a speech writer under former President Bill Clinton (D), assisting with two State of the Union addresses, among other projects. Before running for Congress, he worked for Microsoft as a general manager for corporate strategy.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a Chinese multinational conglomerate founded in 1999 in Hangzhou, China, by Jack Ma and a group of co‑founders. The company built its business around internet-based commerce and related services and has grown into one of the largest e-commerce and technology companies in the world. Alibaba completed a high‑profile initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2014.

The company operates a portfolio of online marketplaces and platforms serving different customer segments: Alibaba.com for global and domestic B2B trade, Taobao for consumer-to-consumer shopping, and Tmall for brand and retailer storefronts targeted at Chinese consumers.

Further Reading

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