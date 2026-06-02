Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Trading 4.1% Higher - Here's What Happened

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA - Get Free Report)'s share price traded up 4.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $126.35 and last traded at $130.59. 9,224,858 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 12,373,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $125.4880.

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Alibaba Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Alibaba Group this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Erste Group Bank cut Alibaba Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Alibaba Group from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. DZ Bank cut Alibaba Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Nomura boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $188.76.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BABA

Alibaba Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $130.82 and a 200 day moving average of $146.14.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 10.31%. Sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a yield of 72.0%. Alibaba Group's payout ratio is 16.91%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alibaba Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,661 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 16,420 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $2,407,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 101.4% during the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 143 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 426 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrueWealth Financial Partners lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. TrueWealth Financial Partners now owns 4,361 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.47% of the company's stock.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a Chinese multinational conglomerate founded in 1999 in Hangzhou, China, by Jack Ma and a group of co‑founders. The company built its business around internet-based commerce and related services and has grown into one of the largest e-commerce and technology companies in the world. Alibaba completed a high‑profile initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2014.

The company operates a portfolio of online marketplaces and platforms serving different customer segments: Alibaba.com for global and domestic B2B trade, Taobao for consumer-to-consumer shopping, and Tmall for brand and retailer storefronts targeted at Chinese consumers.

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