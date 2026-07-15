Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Trading 4.8% Higher - Here's What Happened

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA - Get Free Report) traded up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $121.22 and last traded at $117.6980. Approximately 20,132,987 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 64% from the average daily volume of 12,283,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.32.

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Trending Headlines about Alibaba Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Alibaba Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Apple Intelligence was approved for launch in China, and Alibaba’s Qwen AI will power Apple’s AI features there, creating a high-profile partnership that could boost adoption of Alibaba’s AI models and cloud services. Article Title

Apple Intelligence was approved for launch in China, and Alibaba’s Qwen AI will power Apple’s AI features there, creating a high-profile partnership that could boost adoption of Alibaba’s AI models and cloud services. Positive Sentiment: Multiple reports say BABA rose in premarket trading after the Apple-Qwen approval, signaling investor optimism that the deal could become a meaningful long-term revenue and growth driver for Alibaba’s AI business. Article Title

Multiple reports say BABA rose in premarket trading after the Apple-Qwen approval, signaling investor optimism that the deal could become a meaningful long-term revenue and growth driver for Alibaba’s AI business. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst-focused articles reiterated Alibaba as a stock with significant upside potential, but these pieces did not introduce new company-specific fundamentals beyond existing bullish sentiment. Article Title

Analyst-focused articles reiterated Alibaba as a stock with significant upside potential, but these pieces did not introduce new company-specific fundamentals beyond existing bullish sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Separate legal notices reported securities class-action investigations into Alibaba, which could create headline risk even though no findings of wrongdoing have been established. Article Title

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BABA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Alibaba Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $174.00 to $164.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $186.90.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $282.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.83.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th were given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 93.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. Alibaba Group's dividend payout ratio is currently 16.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alibaba Group

In other news, CFO Hong Xu sold 175,054 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $2,126,906.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 280,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,408,026.40. The trade was a 38.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, President J. Michael Evans sold 720,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total value of $68,364,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 28,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,658,600. This trade represents a 96.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 920,303 shares of company stock valued at $70,796,370 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Alibaba Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 95.2% during the first quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 205 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Palladiem LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its position in Alibaba Group by 316.9% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 271 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.47% of the company's stock.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a Chinese multinational conglomerate founded in 1999 in Hangzhou, China, by Jack Ma and a group of co‑founders. The company built its business around internet-based commerce and related services and has grown into one of the largest e-commerce and technology companies in the world. Alibaba completed a high‑profile initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2014.

The company operates a portfolio of online marketplaces and platforms serving different customer segments: Alibaba.com for global and domestic B2B trade, Taobao for consumer-to-consumer shopping, and Tmall for brand and retailer storefronts targeted at Chinese consumers.

Further Reading

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