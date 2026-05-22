Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Trading Down 1.1% - Time to Sell?

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA - Get Free Report)'s stock price traded down 1.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $126.93 and last traded at $130.0150. 11,748,780 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 11,960,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $131.47.

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Key Headlines Impacting Alibaba Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Alibaba Group this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BABA shares. Nomura raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $188.76.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BABA

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $131.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.00.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 10.31%.The business had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 72.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Alibaba Group's payout ratio is currently 15.60%.

Institutional Trading of Alibaba Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,505,165 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $953,527,000 after acquiring an additional 466,847 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 7,680.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,014,147 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $881,554,000 after acquiring an additional 5,936,847 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,335,894 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $782,135,000 after purchasing an additional 42,297 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth $594,477,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,987,539 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $533,964,000 after purchasing an additional 448,484 shares in the last quarter. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a Chinese multinational conglomerate founded in 1999 in Hangzhou, China, by Jack Ma and a group of co‑founders. The company built its business around internet-based commerce and related services and has grown into one of the largest e-commerce and technology companies in the world. Alibaba completed a high‑profile initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2014.

The company operates a portfolio of online marketplaces and platforms serving different customer segments: Alibaba.com for global and domestic B2B trade, Taobao for consumer-to-consumer shopping, and Tmall for brand and retailer storefronts targeted at Chinese consumers.

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