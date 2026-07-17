Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Trading Down 2.1% - Here's What Happened

Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA - Get Free Report) dropped 2.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $113.94 and last traded at $115.0370. 11,241,015 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 12,257,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $117.49.

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Trending Headlines about Alibaba Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Alibaba Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Apple received approval to launch Apple Intelligence in China using Alibaba’s Qwen model, which highlights Alibaba’s AI platform and could create a meaningful new partnership-driven growth opportunity. Apple Intelligence approved for launch in China with Alibaba and Baidu

Apple received approval to launch Apple Intelligence in China using Alibaba’s Qwen model, which highlights Alibaba’s AI platform and could create a meaningful new partnership-driven growth opportunity. Positive Sentiment: China’s broader AI push and investor enthusiasm around local AI champions have lifted sentiment toward Alibaba and other Chinese tech stocks. Xi Vows to Make AI for All in Debut at China’s Top Tech Summit

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $225.00 to $212.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $174.00 to $164.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $186.90.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BABA

Alibaba Group Trading Down 2.1%

The business's 50-day simple moving average is $117.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.51.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 4.76%. Equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 93.0%. Alibaba Group's payout ratio is presently 16.91%.

Insider Transactions at Alibaba Group

In related news, CFO Hong Xu sold 175,054 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $2,126,906.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 280,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,408,026.40. The trade was a 38.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Fang Jiang sold 4,898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $59,216.82. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 5,559,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,214,487.99. The trade was a 0.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last three months, insiders have sold 920,303 shares of company stock worth $70,796,370. 12.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Alibaba Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 313.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 21,778 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 16,505 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter worth $1,613,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 51.9% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 70,060 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $7,946,000 after acquiring an additional 23,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.47% of the company's stock.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a Chinese multinational conglomerate founded in 1999 in Hangzhou, China, by Jack Ma and a group of co‑founders. The company built its business around internet-based commerce and related services and has grown into one of the largest e-commerce and technology companies in the world. Alibaba completed a high‑profile initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2014.

The company operates a portfolio of online marketplaces and platforms serving different customer segments: Alibaba.com for global and domestic B2B trade, Taobao for consumer-to-consumer shopping, and Tmall for brand and retailer storefronts targeted at Chinese consumers.

Further Reading

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