Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Trading Down 3.2% - Here's What Happened

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA - Get Free Report) traded down 3.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $107.38 and last traded at $107.4520. 13,175,737 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 11,806,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $110.97.

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Alibaba Group News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Alibaba Group this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Freedom Capital upgraded Alibaba Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Mizuho upped their price target on Alibaba Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Alibaba Group from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on Alibaba Group from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Nomura upped their target price on Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $188.76.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BABA

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.17. The company has a market capitalization of $257.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 10.31%.The company had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 93.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Alibaba Group's dividend payout ratio is presently 16.91%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alibaba Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 101.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 143 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 205 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 13.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a Chinese multinational conglomerate founded in 1999 in Hangzhou, China, by Jack Ma and a group of co‑founders. The company built its business around internet-based commerce and related services and has grown into one of the largest e-commerce and technology companies in the world. Alibaba completed a high‑profile initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2014.

The company operates a portfolio of online marketplaces and platforms serving different customer segments: Alibaba.com for global and domestic B2B trade, Taobao for consumer-to-consumer shopping, and Tmall for brand and retailer storefronts targeted at Chinese consumers.

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