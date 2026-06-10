Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Trading Down 3.4% - Here's What Happened

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA - Get Free Report) shares fell 3.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $115.37 and last traded at $115.6370. 10,747,224 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 11,776,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $119.70.

Get Alibaba Group alerts: Sign Up

Trending Headlines about Alibaba Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Alibaba Group this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on BABA. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $174.00 to $164.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Erste Group Bank cut shares of Alibaba Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $188.76.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Stock Down 3.4%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $277.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.47. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $130.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.70.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 4.76%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 72.0%. Alibaba Group's dividend payout ratio is currently 15.60%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alibaba Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 7,680.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,014,147 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $881,554,000 after acquiring an additional 5,936,847 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 1,074.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,038,318 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $1,079,229,000 after acquiring an additional 5,524,354 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $594,477,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $290,208,000. Finally, Trivest Advisors Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.47% of the company's stock.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a Chinese multinational conglomerate founded in 1999 in Hangzhou, China, by Jack Ma and a group of co‑founders. The company built its business around internet-based commerce and related services and has grown into one of the largest e-commerce and technology companies in the world. Alibaba completed a high‑profile initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2014.

The company operates a portfolio of online marketplaces and platforms serving different customer segments: Alibaba.com for global and domestic B2B trade, Taobao for consumer-to-consumer shopping, and Tmall for brand and retailer storefronts targeted at Chinese consumers.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Alibaba Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Alibaba Group wasn't on the list.

While Alibaba Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here