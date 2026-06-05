Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Trading Down 4% - Here's Why

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA - Get Free Report)'s stock price dropped 4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $120.46 and last traded at $120.9170. Approximately 12,187,251 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 11,799,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $125.95.

Get Alibaba Group alerts: Sign Up

Trending Headlines about Alibaba Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Alibaba Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Alibaba was upgraded by Zacks Research from “strong sell” to “hold,” which can improve sentiment by signaling less downside risk than before.

Alibaba was upgraded by Zacks Research from “strong sell” to “hold,” which can improve sentiment by signaling less downside risk than before. Positive Sentiment: Alibaba is reportedly being considered as a potential buyer in the distressed sale of South Korea’s Homeplus, a move that could expand its offline retail and e-commerce presence outside China. Alibaba Weighs Homeplus Bid To Shape Offline Retail Expansion Abroad

Alibaba is reportedly being considered as a potential buyer in the distressed sale of South Korea’s Homeplus, a move that could expand its offline retail and e-commerce presence outside China. Positive Sentiment: New coverage highlighted Alibaba among Chinese AI stocks to watch in 2026, reflecting continued investor interest in its AI and cloud initiatives.

New coverage highlighted Alibaba among Chinese AI stocks to watch in 2026, reflecting continued investor interest in its AI and cloud initiatives. Neutral Sentiment: Alibaba’s share-capital update confirmed it remained in compliance with public float requirements, which is routine corporate housekeeping and not a major business catalyst. Alibaba Reports Modest Share Increase and Confirms Public Float Compliance in May 2026

Alibaba’s share-capital update confirmed it remained in compliance with public float requirements, which is routine corporate housekeeping and not a major business catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Alibaba also appeared in a report on major stock research updates alongside Broadcom and Cisco, with analysts focused on AI, networking, and cloud growth themes.

Alibaba also appeared in a report on major stock research updates alongside Broadcom and Cisco, with analysts focused on AI, networking, and cloud growth themes. Neutral Sentiment: Alibaba held budget-2026/27 consultations with Pakistan’s Daraz unit, a sign of ongoing policy engagement but not an immediate earnings driver. Govt Holds Budget 2026-27 Consultation With Daraz and Alibaba

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BABA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Erste Group Bank cut Alibaba Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Mizuho increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Argus upgraded Alibaba Group to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Freedom Capital upgraded Alibaba Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $188.76.

Get Our Latest Report on BABA

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

The stock's 50 day moving average price is $131.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $290.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.47.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 72.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Alibaba Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.91%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 143 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Hoey Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 205 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 13.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a Chinese multinational conglomerate founded in 1999 in Hangzhou, China, by Jack Ma and a group of co‑founders. The company built its business around internet-based commerce and related services and has grown into one of the largest e-commerce and technology companies in the world. Alibaba completed a high‑profile initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2014.

The company operates a portfolio of online marketplaces and platforms serving different customer segments: Alibaba.com for global and domestic B2B trade, Taobao for consumer-to-consumer shopping, and Tmall for brand and retailer storefronts targeted at Chinese consumers.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Alibaba Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Alibaba Group wasn't on the list.

While Alibaba Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here