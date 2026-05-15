Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Trading Down 6.1% - Here's What Happened

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA - Get Free Report) shares were down 6.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $131.95 and last traded at $132.5320. Approximately 17,887,116 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 49% from the average daily volume of 12,033,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $141.12.

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Key Headlines Impacting Alibaba Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Alibaba Group this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BABA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $172.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $225.00 to $212.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Erste Group Bank cut Alibaba Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $188.76.

View Our Latest Analysis on Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $317.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm's 50 day moving average is $131.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.49.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 4.82%. As a group, research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a yield of 72.0%. Alibaba Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.92%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alibaba Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriflex Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 101.4% during the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 143 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. NBT Bank N A NY lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 231.5% in the third quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 179 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 95.2% in the first quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 205 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.47% of the company's stock.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a Chinese multinational conglomerate founded in 1999 in Hangzhou, China, by Jack Ma and a group of co‑founders. The company built its business around internet-based commerce and related services and has grown into one of the largest e-commerce and technology companies in the world. Alibaba completed a high‑profile initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2014.

The company operates a portfolio of online marketplaces and platforms serving different customer segments: Alibaba.com for global and domestic B2B trade, Taobao for consumer-to-consumer shopping, and Tmall for brand and retailer storefronts targeted at Chinese consumers.

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