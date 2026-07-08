Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Trading Up 11% - Should You Buy?

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA - Get Free Report)'s stock price was up 11% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $109.82 and last traded at $108.97. Approximately 38,286,870 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 213% from the average daily volume of 12,225,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.14.

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Key Alibaba Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting Alibaba Group this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Alibaba Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $172.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $174.00 to $164.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $187.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $261.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.51. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $120.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.19.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a yield of 93.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Alibaba Group's payout ratio is 16.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alibaba Group news, General Counsel Siying Yu sold 6,772 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total transaction of $81,941.20. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 607,234 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,347,531.40. This trade represents a 1.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, President J. Michael Evans sold 720,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total transaction of $68,364,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 28,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,658,600. This trade represents a 96.26% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 920,303 shares of company stock valued at $70,796,370 over the last 90 days. 12.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,505,165 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $953,527,000 after purchasing an additional 466,847 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 7,680.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,014,147 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $881,554,000 after buying an additional 5,936,847 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,335,894 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $782,135,000 after buying an additional 42,297 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $594,477,000. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 2,206,634 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $276,844,000 after acquiring an additional 86,613 shares in the last quarter. 13.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a Chinese multinational conglomerate founded in 1999 in Hangzhou, China, by Jack Ma and a group of co‑founders. The company built its business around internet-based commerce and related services and has grown into one of the largest e-commerce and technology companies in the world. Alibaba completed a high‑profile initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2014.

The company operates a portfolio of online marketplaces and platforms serving different customer segments: Alibaba.com for global and domestic B2B trade, Taobao for consumer-to-consumer shopping, and Tmall for brand and retailer storefronts targeted at Chinese consumers.

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