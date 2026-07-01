Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Trading Up 2.1% - Here's Why

Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA - Get Free Report) shot up 2.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $99.46 and last traded at $97.9520. Approximately 11,679,787 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 12,060,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.98.

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Key Alibaba Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting Alibaba Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary highlighted Alibaba’s AI-powered commerce ecosystem, merchant monetization efforts, and quick-commerce expansion as potential drivers of fiscal 2027 growth.

Recent commentary highlighted Alibaba’s AI-powered commerce ecosystem, merchant monetization efforts, and quick-commerce expansion as potential drivers of fiscal 2027 growth. Positive Sentiment: Alibaba also appears attractively valued after its recent slide, and one bullish note argued that buybacks could help offset weakness tied to AI-related controversy and broader cost pressures.

Alibaba also appears attractively valued after its recent slide, and one bullish note argued that buybacks could help offset weakness tied to AI-related controversy and broader cost pressures. Neutral Sentiment: Erste Group Bank slightly cut FY2027 and FY2028 earnings estimates for Alibaba, signaling a modestly softer near-term outlook but not a major change to the earnings picture.

Erste Group Bank slightly cut FY2027 and FY2028 earnings estimates for Alibaba, signaling a modestly softer near-term outlook but not a major change to the earnings picture. Neutral Sentiment: Several insider sales were disclosed, including by the president, CFO, CEO, general counsel, and another insider; most filings indicate these were tied to equity compensation or tax withholding rather than a direct operational warning.

Several insider sales were disclosed, including by the president, CFO, CEO, general counsel, and another insider; most filings indicate these were tied to equity compensation or tax withholding rather than a direct operational warning. Neutral Sentiment: Alibaba and Singapore’s tourism board launched an AI travel-ranking tool, a small but positive example of the company’s technology partnership strategy.

Alibaba and Singapore’s tourism board launched an AI travel-ranking tool, a small but positive example of the company’s technology partnership strategy. Negative Sentiment: A shareholder investigation was announced by the Schall Law Firm, raising the risk of legal overhang and adding to recent investor concern.

A shareholder investigation was announced by the Schall Law Firm, raising the risk of legal overhang and adding to recent investor concern. Negative Sentiment: Reuters reported the EU will impose a €3 fee on low-value e-commerce parcels, which could pressure AliExpress and other China-linked cross-border retail channels.

Reuters reported the EU will impose a €3 fee on low-value e-commerce parcels, which could pressure AliExpress and other China-linked cross-border retail channels. Negative Sentiment: Alibaba also faced AI-related allegations from Anthropic, while separate reports said U.S. lobbying firms dropped Chinese tech clients due to defense-related restrictions; both developments could weigh on sentiment.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BABA. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $225.00 to $212.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Argus raised shares of Alibaba Group to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. DZ Bank cut Alibaba Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $174.00 to $164.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $209.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $187.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Trading Up 2.1%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business's 50-day moving average is $123.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.11. The firm has a market cap of $235.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.47.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 10.31%. As a group, analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 93.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Alibaba Group's payout ratio is currently 16.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alibaba Group

In other news, CFO Hong Xu sold 175,054 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $2,126,906.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 280,496 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,408,026.40. This represents a 38.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, General Counsel Siying Yu sold 6,772 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total transaction of $81,941.20. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 607,234 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,347,531.40. This represents a 1.10% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 920,303 shares of company stock worth $70,796,370 in the last three months. 12.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 101.4% in the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 143 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 205 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. 13.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a Chinese multinational conglomerate founded in 1999 in Hangzhou, China, by Jack Ma and a group of co‑founders. The company built its business around internet-based commerce and related services and has grown into one of the largest e-commerce and technology companies in the world. Alibaba completed a high‑profile initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2014.

The company operates a portfolio of online marketplaces and platforms serving different customer segments: Alibaba.com for global and domestic B2B trade, Taobao for consumer-to-consumer shopping, and Tmall for brand and retailer storefronts targeted at Chinese consumers.

Further Reading

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