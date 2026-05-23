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Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Written by MarketBeat
May 23, 2026
Alibaba Group logo with Retail/Wholesale background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Wall Street Zen upgraded Alibaba from “sell” to “hold,” adding to a mixed analyst backdrop that still leaves the stock with a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $188.76.
  • Alibaba’s shares were trading around $130.02, well below the 52-week high of $192.67, while the company’s latest quarterly results showed minimal EPS of $0.01 on revenue of $35.3 billion.
  • Investor attention is increasingly centered on Alibaba’s AI push, including new models and custom chips, though that strategy may pressure near-term profitability as the company spends more on AI and cloud infrastructure.
  • Five stocks we like better than Alibaba Group.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BABA. Zacks Research cut Alibaba Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Weiss Ratings cut Alibaba Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $209.00 price objective for the company. Erste Group Bank cut Alibaba Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $225.00 to $212.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $188.76.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $130.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $131.59 and a 200-day moving average of $147.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Alibaba Group has a fifty-two week low of $103.71 and a fifty-two week high of $192.67.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 10.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alibaba Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 7,680.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,014,147 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $881,554,000 after purchasing an additional 5,936,847 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 1,074.9% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,038,318 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $1,079,229,000 after acquiring an additional 5,524,354 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $594,477,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth approximately $290,208,000. Finally, Trivest Advisors Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth approximately $202,126,000. Institutional investors own 13.47% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Alibaba Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Alibaba Group this week:

Alibaba Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a Chinese multinational conglomerate founded in 1999 in Hangzhou, China, by Jack Ma and a group of co‑founders. The company built its business around internet-based commerce and related services and has grown into one of the largest e-commerce and technology companies in the world. Alibaba completed a high‑profile initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2014.

The company operates a portfolio of online marketplaces and platforms serving different customer segments: Alibaba.com for global and domestic B2B trade, Taobao for consumer-to-consumer shopping, and Tmall for brand and retailer storefronts targeted at Chinese consumers.

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Analyst Recommendations for Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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