Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued on Saturday.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BABA. Zacks Research cut Alibaba Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Weiss Ratings cut Alibaba Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $209.00 price objective for the company. Erste Group Bank cut Alibaba Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $225.00 to $212.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $188.76.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Alibaba Group
Alibaba Group Price Performance
Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $130.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $131.59 and a 200-day moving average of $147.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Alibaba Group has a fifty-two week low of $103.71 and a fifty-two week high of $192.67.
Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 10.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alibaba Group
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 7,680.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,014,147 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $881,554,000 after purchasing an additional 5,936,847 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 1,074.9% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,038,318 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $1,079,229,000 after acquiring an additional 5,524,354 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $594,477,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth approximately $290,208,000. Finally, Trivest Advisors Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth approximately $202,126,000. Institutional investors own 13.47% of the company's stock.
Key Stories Impacting Alibaba Group
Here are the key news stories impacting Alibaba Group this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Alibaba unveiled new AI products, including the Qwen 3.7-Max model and the Zhenwu M890 chip, signaling deeper investment in domestic AI infrastructure and a push to become a leading “AI factory” in China. Alibaba unveils new Qwen model, custom chips in bid to become China’s ‘AI factory’
- Positive Sentiment: Multiple reports highlighted Alibaba’s stronger AI positioning and the potential for monetization, with some coverage framing the company’s AI progress as a shift from investment mode toward commercialization. Alibaba signals next phase of AI growth from investment to commercialisation
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts remained constructive, with Susquehanna reportedly raising its price target on BABA to $185 and other firms maintaining bullish ratings, reinforcing confidence in the stock’s longer-term AI and cloud opportunity. Alibaba (BABA) Price Target Raised to $185 by Susquehanna
- Neutral Sentiment: Coverage also noted that AI leaders in China and the U.S. continue to attract heavy investor attention, which may be supporting sentiment around Alibaba’s AI strategy more broadly. DeepSeek Founder Avows AGI Goal Ahead of $10 Billion Funding
- Negative Sentiment: Alibaba and other U.S.-listed Chinese stocks were hit by news of a China cross-border crackdown on online brokerages, reminding investors that Beijing’s regulatory risk remains elevated for Chinese ADRs. Alibaba, U.S.-Listed Chinese Stocks Fall On Cross-Border Crackdown; Futu Crashes
- Negative Sentiment: Broader U.S.-China financial friction also weighed on sentiment, with investors reminded that policy and regulatory tensions could continue to pressure valuation multiples for Alibaba. U.S.-China Financial Rivalry Flares Up. The Summit Smiles Are Fading.
- Negative Sentiment: Some traders also focused on the near-term earnings and margin tradeoff, with Alibaba’s heavier AI and cloud spending plans seen as a potential drag on profitability and free cash flow in the short run. Alibaba slides as investors digest profit squeeze and stepped-up AI spending plans
Alibaba Group Company Profile
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Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a Chinese multinational conglomerate founded in 1999 in Hangzhou, China, by Jack Ma and a group of co‑founders. The company built its business around internet-based commerce and related services and has grown into one of the largest e-commerce and technology companies in the world. Alibaba completed a high‑profile initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2014.
The company operates a portfolio of online marketplaces and platforms serving different customer segments: Alibaba.com for global and domestic B2B trade, Taobao for consumer-to-consumer shopping, and Tmall for brand and retailer storefronts targeted at Chinese consumers.
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