Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BABA. Zacks Research cut Alibaba Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Weiss Ratings cut Alibaba Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $209.00 price objective for the company. Erste Group Bank cut Alibaba Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $225.00 to $212.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $188.76.

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Alibaba Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $130.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $131.59 and a 200-day moving average of $147.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Alibaba Group has a fifty-two week low of $103.71 and a fifty-two week high of $192.67.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 10.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alibaba Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 7,680.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,014,147 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $881,554,000 after purchasing an additional 5,936,847 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 1,074.9% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,038,318 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $1,079,229,000 after acquiring an additional 5,524,354 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $594,477,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth approximately $290,208,000. Finally, Trivest Advisors Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth approximately $202,126,000. Institutional investors own 13.47% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Alibaba Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Alibaba Group this week:

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a Chinese multinational conglomerate founded in 1999 in Hangzhou, China, by Jack Ma and a group of co‑founders. The company built its business around internet-based commerce and related services and has grown into one of the largest e-commerce and technology companies in the world. Alibaba completed a high‑profile initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2014.

The company operates a portfolio of online marketplaces and platforms serving different customer segments: Alibaba.com for global and domestic B2B trade, Taobao for consumer-to-consumer shopping, and Tmall for brand and retailer storefronts targeted at Chinese consumers.

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