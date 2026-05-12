Alice Christenson Sells 816 Shares of PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Stock

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC - Get Free Report) CAO Alice Christenson sold 816 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.82, for a total value of $118,989.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 1,265 shares in the company, valued at $184,462.30. The trade was a 39.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

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PTC Price Performance

PTC stock traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $144.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,075,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,201,061. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $145.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.98. PTC Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.89 and a 52-week high of $219.69.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $774.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.40 million. PTC had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 41.81%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. PTC has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.650-8.900 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.240-1.780 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

More PTC News

Here are the key news stories impacting PTC this week:

Institutional Trading of PTC

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PTC. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 37.6% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 194 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 2,035 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 7,448 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in PTC by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 393 shares of the technology company's stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in PTC by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the technology company's stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on PTC. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of PTC in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded PTC from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on PTC from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird set a $198.00 price target on PTC in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on PTC from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PTC presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $177.23.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PTC

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc NASDAQ: PTC is a global technology company that develops software and services to help manufacturers design, operate, and service physical products. Founded in 1985 as Parametric Technology Corporation, PTC pioneered parametric, feature-based CAD with its Pro/ENGINEER product (now marketed as Creo) and has since expanded its portfolio to address product lifecycle management, Internet of Things (IoT), augmented reality (AR) and industrial connectivity.

Key product lines include Creo for 3D CAD; Windchill for product lifecycle management (PLM); ThingWorx, an IoT platform for connecting devices and building industrial applications; Vuforia, an AR platform for creating immersive service and training experiences; and Kepware, a suite for industrial connectivity and protocol translation.

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