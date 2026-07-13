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Alight (NYSE:ALIT) Shares Up 4.9% - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
July 13, 2026
Alight logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Alight shares rose 4.9% on Monday, trading as high as $20.30 before last changing hands at $20.5850. Trading volume was far below normal, with just 80,658 shares exchanged versus an average of 1.4 million.
  • Analyst sentiment was mixed, but the price target is far above the stock: DA Davidson lifted its target from $2 to $40 and kept a buy rating, while other firms adjusted ratings more modestly. Overall, the consensus rating is Hold with an average target price of $62.57.
  • Institutional investors continue to dominate ownership, with 96.74% of shares held by hedge funds and other institutions. Recent filings showed several funds increased or initiated positions in Alight during the first quarter.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Alight.

Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT - Get Free Report) shares rose 4.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.30 and last traded at $20.5850. 80,658 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,402,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALIT. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Alight from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Alight from $2.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Alight from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $62.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALIT

Alight Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $544.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Militia Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alight in the 1st quarter valued at $661,000. Essential Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Alight by 691.5% during the 1st quarter. Essential Partners LLC now owns 57,333 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50,089 shares in the last quarter. Bull Harbor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alight during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Alight by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 167,489 shares of the company's stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 17,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Alight by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,127,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 110,456 shares during the last quarter. 96.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alight

(Get Free Report)

Alight, Inc NYSE: ALIT is a leading provider of cloud-based human capital and financial solutions designed to help organizations and their employees navigate critical life and work events. The company offers a comprehensive suite of services, including payroll administration, benefits enrollment and management, workforce and analytics solutions, health and welfare support, and financial wellness programs. By integrating advanced technology with expert advisory services, Alight aims to simplify the administration of human resources and benefits functions, improve employee engagement and productivity, and drive cost efficiencies for its clients.

Alight's core platform leverages cloud architecture and automation to deliver scalable and secure solutions that address the needs of mid-sized and large enterprises.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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