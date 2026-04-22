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Align Technology (ALGN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
Align Technology logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Align Technology will report its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 29, with analysts forecasting $2.26 EPS and $1.0215 billion in revenue and a conference call at 4:30 PM ET.
  • In the prior quarter the company beat estimates with $3.29 EPS and $1.05 billion in revenue, and analysts expect roughly $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next.
  • Shares trade near $195 (1‑year range $122–$208) with a market cap of about $14B and a P/E of ~34.5; the consensus analyst view is a "Moderate Buy" with an average target of ~$202.46.
  • Five stocks we like better than Align Technology.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN - Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect Align Technology to post earnings of $2.26 per share and revenue of $1.0215 billion for the quarter. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, April 29, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.30. Align Technology had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Align Technology to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Align Technology Price Performance

Shares of ALGN opened at $195.20 on Wednesday. Align Technology has a 1-year low of $122.00 and a 1-year high of $208.30. The stock has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a PE ratio of 34.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.80.

Insider Transactions at Align Technology

In related news, EVP John Morici sold 7,969 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total value of $1,508,611.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 8,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,559,346.47. This trade represents a 49.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 222.4% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 158 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in Align Technology by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 6,905 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter. Compound Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Align Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Align Technology by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,473 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Align Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,530,000. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALGN. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Align Technology from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Leerink Partners lifted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $202.46.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Align Technology

About Align Technology

(Get Free Report)

Align Technology, Inc NASDAQ: ALGN pioneered the use of digital technology in orthodontics through the development of the Invisalign system, a series of clear, removable aligners that provide an alternative to traditional metal braces. Since its founding in 1997 by Zia Chishti and Kelsey Wirth, the Tempe, Arizona–based company has expanded its focus to include intraoral scanners, CAD/CAM software for dental laboratories and comprehensive digital dentistry solutions.

The company's signature Invisalign system leverages 3D imaging and computer-aided design (CAD) to create customized aligners that gradually reposition teeth, improving patient comfort and treatment predictability.

Further Reading

Earnings History for Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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