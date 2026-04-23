Alignment Healthcare (ALHC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC - Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share and revenue of $1.2187 billion for the quarter. Investors can check the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, April 30, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

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Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.10. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 0.02%.The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Alignment Healthcare to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Alignment Healthcare Stock Performance

ALHC opened at $21.01 on Thursday. Alignment Healthcare has a 12-month low of $11.63 and a 12-month high of $23.87. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,098.90, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.25 and a 200-day moving average of $19.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ALHC shares. Robert W. Baird set a $28.00 price objective on Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Friday, January 30th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $18.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Wall Street Zen cut Alignment Healthcare from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $24.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alignment Healthcare

Insider Buying and Selling at Alignment Healthcare

In related news, insider Christopher J. Joyce sold 18,013 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.79, for a total transaction of $320,451.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 305,451 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,433,973.29. This trade represents a 5.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Andreas P. Wagner sold 11,602 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total value of $211,388.44. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 148,628 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,708,002.16. The trade was a 7.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 1,474,097 shares of company stock worth $28,679,550 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Alignment Healthcare

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alignment Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $164,000. 86.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare, Inc NASDAQ: ALHC is a health care company specializing in value-based care for Medicare Advantage beneficiaries. The company leverages an integrated care model that combines in-home clinical services, telehealth capabilities and digital health tools to manage chronic conditions, improve outcomes and enhance patient experience.

At the core of Alignment Healthcare's approach is a proprietary technology platform that aggregates real-time clinical and claims data to support preventive care, risk stratification and personalized care plans.

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