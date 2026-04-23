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Alignment Healthcare (ALHC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
Alignment Healthcare logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC - Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share and revenue of $1.2187 billion for the quarter. Investors can check the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, April 30, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.10. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 0.02%.The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Alignment Healthcare to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Alignment Healthcare Stock Performance

ALHC opened at $21.01 on Thursday. Alignment Healthcare has a 12-month low of $11.63 and a 12-month high of $23.87. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,098.90, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.25 and a 200-day moving average of $19.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ALHC shares. Robert W. Baird set a $28.00 price objective on Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Friday, January 30th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $18.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Wall Street Zen cut Alignment Healthcare from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $24.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alignment Healthcare

Insider Buying and Selling at Alignment Healthcare

In related news, insider Christopher J. Joyce sold 18,013 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.79, for a total transaction of $320,451.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 305,451 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,433,973.29. This trade represents a 5.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Andreas P. Wagner sold 11,602 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total value of $211,388.44. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 148,628 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,708,002.16. The trade was a 7.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 1,474,097 shares of company stock worth $28,679,550 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Alignment Healthcare

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alignment Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $164,000. 86.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alignment Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

Alignment Healthcare, Inc NASDAQ: ALHC is a health care company specializing in value-based care for Medicare Advantage beneficiaries. The company leverages an integrated care model that combines in-home clinical services, telehealth capabilities and digital health tools to manage chronic conditions, improve outcomes and enhance patient experience.

At the core of Alignment Healthcare's approach is a proprietary technology platform that aggregates real-time clinical and claims data to support preventive care, risk stratification and personalized care plans.

Read More

Earnings History for Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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