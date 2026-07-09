Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Trading Up 8.7% - Time to Buy?

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC - Get Free Report) shares shot up 8.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.42 and last traded at $21.78. 736,824 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 4,405,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.03.

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Key Headlines Impacting Alignment Healthcare

Here are the key news stories impacting Alignment Healthcare this week:

Negative Sentiment: Hagens Berman and other firms are investigating Alignment Healthcare after reports of a whistleblower lawsuit alleging systemic accounting irregularities and financial manipulation, which raised securities-fraud concerns and triggered a sharp selloff. Article Title

Hagens Berman and other firms are investigating Alignment Healthcare after reports of a whistleblower lawsuit alleging systemic accounting irregularities and financial manipulation, which raised securities-fraud concerns and triggered a sharp selloff. Negative Sentiment: Additional law firms, including Block & Leviton and Johnson Fistel, launched separate investor investigations into ALHC, adding to uncertainty and keeping pressure on the stock. Article Title

Additional law firms, including Block & Leviton and Johnson Fistel, launched separate investor investigations into ALHC, adding to uncertainty and keeping pressure on the stock. Negative Sentiment: Market commentary said ALHC had its worst day in more than two years on the whistleblower allegation report, underscoring how seriously investors are taking the claims. Article Title

Market commentary said ALHC had its worst day in more than two years on the whistleblower allegation report, underscoring how seriously investors are taking the claims. Neutral Sentiment: Alignment Healthcare said it will report second-quarter 2026 results on July 30, which could provide a clearer view of fundamentals and help determine whether the recent selloff is justified. Article Title

Alignment Healthcare said it will report second-quarter 2026 results on July 30, which could provide a clearer view of fundamentals and help determine whether the recent selloff is justified. Positive Sentiment: Separate analyst commentary noted Alignment’s use of AI automation, quality-plan initiatives, and complex-care growth as long-term supports for Medicare Advantage economics, which could help offset some of the headline risk if execution remains strong. Article Title

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ALHC shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Alignment Healthcare from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Zacks Research lowered Alignment Healthcare from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $22.00 price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $24.30.

Read Our Latest Report on Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare Stock Up 6.5%

The company's fifty day simple moving average is $19.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 237.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.05.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Alignment Healthcare had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 0.47%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Alignment Healthcare

In other Alignment Healthcare news, insider Hyong Kim sold 35,951 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.86, for a total transaction of $713,986.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 331,750 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,588,555. This trade represents a 9.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, President Dawn Christine Maroney sold 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total transaction of $626,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 1,028,813 shares in the company, valued at $21,471,327.31. This represents a 2.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,069,951 shares of company stock worth $20,846,518. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALHC. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,581,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alignment Healthcare by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 324,865 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,416,000 after purchasing an additional 124,143 shares during the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Alignment Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,814,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 148.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 60,390 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 36,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab purchased a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $39,500,000. Institutional investors own 86.19% of the company's stock.

About Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare, Inc NASDAQ: ALHC is a health care company specializing in value-based care for Medicare Advantage beneficiaries. The company leverages an integrated care model that combines in-home clinical services, telehealth capabilities and digital health tools to manage chronic conditions, improve outcomes and enhance patient experience.

At the core of Alignment Healthcare's approach is a proprietary technology platform that aggregates real-time clinical and claims data to support preventive care, risk stratification and personalized care plans.

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