Alignment Healthcare Q1 Earnings Call Highlights

Alignment Healthcare NASDAQ: ALHC reported first-quarter 2026 results marked by continued membership growth, margin improvement, and an earnings result that exceeded management’s guidance, as executives highlighted progress in scaling the company’s Medicare Advantage platform and investments in automation and AI-enabled workflows.

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First-quarter results: membership, revenue, and profitability

Founder and CEO John Kao said first-quarter health plan membership rose to 284,800, representing approximately 31% year-over-year growth. The higher membership base supported total revenue of $1.2 billion, up 33% from the prior year.

Adjusted gross profit was $146 million, representing an adjusted medical benefit ratio (MBR) of 88.2%, which Kao said improved by 20 basis points year-over-year. Adjusted SG&A was $108 million, improving 60 basis points as a percentage of revenue to 8.7%. Adjusted EBITDA was $38 million, up 88% from the prior year and above the high end of the company’s guidance range, implying a 3.1% adjusted EBITDA margin.

Chief Financial Officer Jim Head said adjusted EBITDA margin expanded 90 basis points year-over-year. He also noted that supplemental benefit costs and Part D ran “modestly favorable” during the first three months of the year, while inpatient admissions per thousand stayed within the company’s expected range despite a temporary disruption in utilization management workflows.

Utilization management workflow issue and inpatient admissions

Management spent a significant portion of the call discussing a temporary issue related to hospital observation determinations. Kao said the company “paid authorizations at full acute rates when we should have paid them at observation rates,” describing it as “a workflow problem” that was course-corrected but impacted January results.

Kao estimated the impact at about $2 million and said average days “were a little bit higher by 2 days.” He emphasized it was an internal issue rather than a broader utilization problem, telling analysts the company caught it and resolved it quickly.

Head said first-quarter inpatient admissions per thousand were in the “high 150s,” and absent the workflow issue, would have been in the “mid 150s,” which he said was “pretty much what we thought was gonna happen.” He added that flu-related utilization was not a major driver for Alignment, and that April trends were tracking similarly to expectations.

In response to questions about whether the company could recover the additional payments, Kao said, “The answer is unfortunately no.” He framed the situation within Alignment’s broader operational shift away from delegated models, saying the company has been “de-delegating certain IPAs,” including elements of the acute authorization and concurrent review process, as it scales outside California.

Operational scaling: automation, AI, and infrastructure

Kao said results reflected “strong execution across sales and member retention as well as our clinical operations,” and he pointed to early outcomes from infrastructure investments aimed at scaling the business. He reiterated Alignment’s long-term goal of reaching 1 million members, while emphasizing operational discipline and quick visibility into emerging issues.

He described ongoing efforts to “scrutinize and revalidate every aspect of our people, process, technology, and clinical culture,” citing multiple initiatives designed to drive cost efficiencies:

Claims automation: Kao said the claims auto-adjudication rate was less than 15% about 12 months ago, while the year-to-date rate is now over 60%, with expectations for further improvement.

Kao said the claims auto-adjudication rate was less than 15% about 12 months ago, while the year-to-date rate is now over 60%, with expectations for further improvement. Contract management: The company is deploying solutions that “leverage AI to create a more dynamic contract management platform.”

The company is deploying solutions that “leverage AI to create a more dynamic contract management platform.” Risk stratification: Kao said Alignment is taking “the next leap forward” in its AVA AI risk stratification models to improve clinical engagement precision.

Head also addressed capital expenditures, saying capex is largely software development and is expected to be “in the $40 million spend range” for 2026, with spending potentially ticking up over time if the company has the right projects and bandwidth.

Guidance raised on membership and revenue; profitability ranges tightened on the low end

Head provided updated guidance for both the second quarter and full year 2026. For the full year, Alignment now expects:

Membership: 294,000 to 299,000

294,000 to 299,000 Revenue: $5.16 billion to $5.21 billion

$5.16 billion to $5.21 billion Adjusted gross profit: $620 million to $650 million

$620 million to $650 million Adjusted EBITDA: $138 million to $163 million

For the second quarter, the company expects:

Membership: 288,000 to 290,000

288,000 to 290,000 Revenue: $1.30 billion to $1.32 billion

$1.30 billion to $1.32 billion Adjusted gross profit: $167 million to $177 million

$167 million to $177 million Adjusted EBITDA: $50 million to $60 million

Head said the company increased its membership growth expectation due to strength in sales and retention through open enrollment, and raised revenue guidance accordingly. He also said Alignment raised the low end of both adjusted gross profit and adjusted EBITDA guidance by $5 million, reflecting confidence after the first-quarter start.

Within the outlook, management reiterated its assumption that inpatient admissions per 1,000 will run higher year-over-year, which Head attributed primarily to membership mix. He said the company focused growth in 2026 “amongst high acuity populations,” including significant growth in “C-SNP, LIS, and dual eligible” members, which he said was “about 50% growth.”

Head noted that the company does not incorporate assumptions for final sweep pickup from new members into its outlook, and said the midpoint of guidance implies approximately 60% of full-year EBITDA will be generated in the first half of 2026, compared with roughly 55% in the first half of 2025 on a comparable basis.

Policy and market commentary: rate notice, risk models, RADV, and expansion

Kao said the company was encouraged by the 2027 final rate notice and the administration’s actions aimed at sustainability, including policies he said target “overspending in traditional Medicare” and steps to address “overutilization of skin substitute products in fee for service.” He said the policy direction reinforces his view that “Medicare Advantage is a durable program that is here to stay.”

On future CMS risk model changes, Kao said he expects “some changes” and “more normalization,” while emphasizing that CMS has been consistent in messaging that coding should not be a “gamified” competitive advantage. He suggested the topic could re-emerge in future notices, potentially leading to implementation “by 2029, something like that.”

On RADV, Kao said a key change for the 2020 audits is that “the extrapolation methodology is no longer in the 2020 audits,” while noting it could return in the future. He added that Alignment has “scrubbed that area very tightly” and said he was not worried about the process.

When asked about growth plans for 2027, Kao said Alignment “will be expanding into new markets, some large markets next year,” though he declined to specify where and said he did not want to discuss bid tactics. He also described the importance of provider engagement models in determining where the company expands.

Kao also discussed bringing certain supplemental benefits capabilities in-house over time, calling it an opportunity to lower MLR by reducing reliance on external vendors for areas such as dental, vision, behavioral health, and transportation. He characterized those potential moves as “additional upside” rather than something embedded in near-term guidance.

About Alignment Healthcare NASDAQ: ALHC

Alignment Healthcare, Inc NASDAQ: ALHC is a health care company specializing in value-based care for Medicare Advantage beneficiaries. The company leverages an integrated care model that combines in-home clinical services, telehealth capabilities and digital health tools to manage chronic conditions, improve outcomes and enhance patient experience.

At the core of Alignment Healthcare's approach is a proprietary technology platform that aggregates real-time clinical and claims data to support preventive care, risk stratification and personalized care plans.

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