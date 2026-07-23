Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD - Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$100.87.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$84.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Scotia lifted their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$94.00 to C$107.00 and gave the stock a "sector outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. TD boosted their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$100.00 to C$109.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Desjardins increased their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$92.00 to C$101.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$93.00 to C$102.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th.

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Alimentation Couche-Tard Stock Performance

TSE:ATD opened at C$89.23 on Thursday. The stock's 50-day moving average is C$85.26 and its 200-day moving average is C$80.92. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 1-year low of C$68.30 and a 1-year high of C$95.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.65. The stock has a market cap of C$81.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.66.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 22nd. The company reported C$1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Alimentation Couche-Tard had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 20.01%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alimentation Couche-Tard will post 4.0410959 earnings per share for the current year.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be given a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. Alimentation Couche-Tard's payout ratio is 17.53%.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates a network of convenience stores across North America, Ireland, Scandinavia, Poland, the Baltics, and Russia. The company primarily generates income through the sale of tobacco products, groceries, beverages, fresh food, quick service restaurants, car wash services, other retail products and services, road transportation fuel, stationary energy, marine fuel, and chemicals. In addition, the company operates more stores under the Circle K banner in other countries such as China, Egypt, and Malaysia.

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