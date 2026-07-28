Allegiant Travel (ALGT) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT - Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Allegiant Travel to post earnings of $1.27 per share and revenue of $982.7030 million for the quarter. Allegiant Travel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at -1.000--0.000 EPS. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 4, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $732.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $711.01 million. Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 10.07%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Allegiant Travel to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Allegiant Travel Price Performance

ALGT opened at $99.14 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.57, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.51. Allegiant Travel has a twelve month low of $42.56 and a twelve month high of $123.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Key Allegiant Travel News

Here are the key news stories impacting Allegiant Travel this week:

Positive Sentiment: Citi initiated coverage of Allegiant Travel with a Buy rating, providing a bullish signal for the airline’s longer-term prospects. Allegiant Travel Company Gets a Buy from Citi

Citi initiated coverage of Allegiant Travel with a rating, providing a bullish signal for the airline’s longer-term prospects. Positive Sentiment: Analysts collectively assign Allegiant Travel a “Moderate Buy” consensus recommendation, suggesting that overall Wall Street sentiment remains constructive. Allegiant Travel Company Given Consensus Recommendation of Moderate Buy by Analysts

Analysts collectively assign Allegiant Travel a consensus recommendation, suggesting that overall Wall Street sentiment remains constructive. Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research projects 2026 EPS of $7.53 , slightly above the current consensus estimate of $7.49. It also forecasts earnings growth to $12.83 in 2027 and $12.97 in 2028, indicating expectations for substantial longer-term improvement.

Zacks Research projects 2026 EPS of , slightly above the current consensus estimate of $7.49. It also forecasts earnings growth to $12.83 in 2027 and $12.97 in 2028, indicating expectations for substantial longer-term improvement. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks Research maintained a “Hold” rating. Its forecasts include $1.25 EPS for the second quarter of 2026, $0.10 for the third quarter, and $2.42 for the fourth quarter, highlighting a highly seasonal earnings pattern rather than a clear near-term acceleration.

Zacks Research maintained a rating. Its forecasts include $1.25 EPS for the second quarter of 2026, $0.10 for the third quarter, and $2.42 for the fourth quarter, highlighting a highly seasonal earnings pattern rather than a clear near-term acceleration. Negative Sentiment: The $0.10 third-quarter 2026 EPS forecast suggests significant near-term earnings pressure, which could limit enthusiasm despite the more optimistic 2027–2028 outlook.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALGT. UBS Group upgraded Allegiant Travel from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Allegiant Travel from $85.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Allegiant Travel has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $128.08.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ALGT

Institutional Trading of Allegiant Travel

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,405,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 549,287 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $33,380,000 after buying an additional 73,360 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 148.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 118,896 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $6,533,000 after buying an additional 70,982 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 327,828 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $19,922,000 after purchasing an additional 67,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 98.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 129,512 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $7,870,000 after purchasing an additional 64,382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.81% of the company's stock.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company is a holding company that operates Allegiant Air, a low‐cost leisure airline offering scheduled and charter air service. The company focuses on connecting underserved secondary markets with popular vacation destinations across the United States. By targeting price‐sensitive leisure travelers, Allegiant Air operates a point‐to‐point network that avoids the traditional hub‐and‐spoke model, providing non‐stop flights from smaller cities to resort and entertainment hubs.

In addition to its core flight operations, Allegiant Travel Company offers packaged travel services that include hotel accommodations, rental cars and attraction tickets through its online portal.

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