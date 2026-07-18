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Alliance Laundry Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ALH) Given Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Written by MarketBeat
July 18, 2026

Key Points

  • Analysts remain upbeat on Alliance Laundry, with the stock carrying a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from five covering analysts and an average 1-year price target of about $30.33.
  • The company’s latest quarterly results beat expectations, as EPS came in at $0.31 versus $0.27 expected, while revenue rose 9.6% year over year to $426.89 million.
  • There has been notable insider selling recently, including transactions by Samantha Leigh Hannan and CAO Brian Christopher Sikora, while several large institutional investors disclosed new stakes in the company.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Alliance Laundry.

Alliance Laundry Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ALH - Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by the five analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.3333.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Alliance Laundry from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Alliance Laundry from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Research raised Alliance Laundry from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Weiss Ratings upgraded Alliance Laundry from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Alliance Laundry from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th.

View Our Latest Analysis on ALH

Insider Activity at Alliance Laundry

In other Alliance Laundry news, insider Samantha Leigh Hannan sold 6,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total transaction of $157,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 292,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,672,573.82. This represents a 2.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Brian Christopher Sikora sold 17,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total transaction of $457,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 13,951 shares in the company, valued at $364,818.65. The trade was a 55.64% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 118,056 shares of company stock valued at $3,058,727. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alliance Laundry

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Alliance Laundry during the 4th quarter worth about $6,105,000. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Laundry in the fourth quarter worth about $2,544,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Laundry in the fourth quarter worth about $3,209,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Laundry during the fourth quarter worth about $14,951,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Laundry during the fourth quarter worth about $55,962,000.

Alliance Laundry Stock Performance

ALH stock opened at $25.42 on Friday. Alliance Laundry has a one year low of $18.64 and a one year high of $27.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $25.52.

Alliance Laundry (NYSE:ALH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $426.89 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alliance Laundry will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alliance Laundry

(Get Free Report)

Alliance Laundry Systems NYSE: ALH is a manufacturer and distributor of commercial and residential laundry equipment and related services. The company designs, produces and sells a range of coin-operated and vended machines, on-premises washers and dryers, and allied equipment for laundromats, multi-housing, hospitality, healthcare and other institutional customers. Alliance’s product strategy emphasizes durable, high-throughput machines for professional laundry operators as well as appliances geared to self-service and multi-dwelling applications.

Its product portfolio includes coin-operated and card-operated washers and dryers, stacked and single-pocket models, industrial-grade on-premises equipment, and parts and accessories.

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Analyst Recommendations for Alliance Laundry (NYSE:ALH)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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