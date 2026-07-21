AllianceBernstein (AB) to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB - Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 28th. Analysts expect AllianceBernstein to post earnings of $0.86 per share and revenue of $907.6670 million for the quarter. Individuals can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, July 28, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

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AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.04). AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 23.11% and a net margin of 6.69%.The business had revenue of $871.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $894.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. AllianceBernstein's quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect AllianceBernstein to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AllianceBernstein Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of AB stock opened at $37.97 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.39. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.81. AllianceBernstein has a twelve month low of $34.92 and a twelve month high of $44.11.

AllianceBernstein Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.7%. AllianceBernstein's payout ratio is presently 102.15%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AllianceBernstein

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vivaldi Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 9,589 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 3,670 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in AllianceBernstein by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 10,153 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the period. State of Wyoming boosted its position in AllianceBernstein by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,723 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in AllianceBernstein by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,397 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. 19.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore set a $39.00 target price on shares of AllianceBernstein in a report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Research raised shares of AllianceBernstein from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of AllianceBernstein from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of AllianceBernstein from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AllianceBernstein has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $39.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

AllianceBernstein is a global investment management firm that offers a broad range of research-driven strategies across equities, fixed income, multi-asset solutions and alternative investments. The firm provides active and quantitative portfolio management, drawing on in-house research capabilities to serve the needs of institutional clients, private wealth investors and intermediaries. Its product lineup encompasses mutual funds, separately managed accounts and customized investment vehicles designed to meet diverse risk-return objectives.

The firm's roots date back to 1967 with the founding of Sanford C.

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