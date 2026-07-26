Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP.UN) Receives Consensus Rating of "Hold" from Brokerages

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP.UN - Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of "Hold" by the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$12.33.

Get AP.UN alerts: Sign Up

AP.UN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$9.50 to C$9.75 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. ATB Cormark Capital Markets set a C$11.00 price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$10.75 to C$10.50 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James Financial dropped their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AP.UN

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$10.45 on Friday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is C$10.07 and its 200 day moving average price is C$10.65. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$8.74 and a one year high of C$22.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.71, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.00.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP.UN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported C($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$143.93 million for the quarter. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative net margin of 89.93% and a negative return on equity of 8.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.8404851 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust's payout ratio is presently -15.19%.

About Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

Allied is a leading owner-operator of distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities. Allied's mission is to provide knowledge-based organizations with workspace that is sustainable and conducive to human wellness, creativity, connectivity and diversity. Allied's vision is to make a continuous contribution to cities and culture that elevates and inspires the humanity in all people.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust wasn't on the list.

While Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here