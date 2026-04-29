Allient (ALNT) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Allient (NASDAQ:ALNT - Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect Allient to post earnings of $0.55 per share and revenue of $138.4240 million for the quarter. Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, May 7, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Allient (NASDAQ:ALNT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $143.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.33 million. Allient had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 3.97%. On average, analysts expect Allient to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Allient Trading Up 0.2%

Allient stock opened at $74.33 on Wednesday. Allient has a 52 week low of $21.00 and a 52 week high of $77.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 56.31 and a beta of 1.53. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $65.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.88.

Allient Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Allient's dividend payout ratio is 9.09%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allient

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arax Advisory Partners grew its stake in shares of Allient by 113.9% in the 4th quarter. Arax Advisory Partners now owns 494 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Allient by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 8,736 shares of the company's stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Allient by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,445 shares of the company's stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Allient by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,451 shares of the company's stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in shares of Allient by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 14,938 shares of the company's stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. 61.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on ALNT shares. Roth Mkm upped their price target on Allient from $56.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Research cut Allient from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, January 1st. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Allient in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Allient in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Allient in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $63.60.

View Our Latest Analysis on ALNT

Allient Company Profile

Allient Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems for various industries in the United States, Canada, South America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers, optical encoders, active and passive filters, input/output modules, industrial communications gateways, light-weighting technologies, and other controlled motion-related products, as well as nano precision positioning systems, servo control systems, and digital servo amplifiers and drives.

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