Allient Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNT) Given Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Allient Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNT - Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $79.8333.

ALNT has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Allient from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Allient from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 price objective on Allient in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Wall Street Zen cut Allient from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a "buy" rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Allient in a research report on Friday, May 8th.

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Allient Price Performance

ALNT stock opened at $87.67 on Friday. Allient has a 52 week low of $36.85 and a 52 week high of $104.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.31 and a beta of 1.59.

Allient (NASDAQ:ALNT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $138.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.42 million. Allient had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 4.25%. Analysts anticipate that Allient will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allient Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. This is a positive change from Allient's previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Allient's payout ratio is presently 11.19%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALNT. Arax Advisory Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Allient by 113.9% in the 4th quarter. Arax Advisory Partners now owns 494 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allient by 149.1% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 690 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Allient during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Allient by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,160 shares of the company's stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in Allient during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors own 61.57% of the company's stock.

About Allient

Allient Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems for various industries in the United States, Canada, South America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers, optical encoders, active and passive filters, input/output modules, industrial communications gateways, light-weighting technologies, and other controlled motion-related products, as well as nano precision positioning systems, servo control systems, and digital servo amplifiers and drives.

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