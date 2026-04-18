Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO - Get Free Report) has received an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.4385.

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Several analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. They set a "buy" rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th.

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Allogene Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALLO opened at $2.39 on Friday. Allogene Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $4.46. The stock has a market cap of $582.63 million, a P/E ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.73.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.08. Sell-side analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Allogene Therapeutics news, SVP Earl Martin Douglas sold 22,900 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.76, for a total value of $40,304.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 564,948 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $994,308.48. The trade was a 3.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David D. Chang sold 95,269 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total value of $171,484.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 5,185,862 shares in the company, valued at $9,334,551.60. The trade was a 1.80% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 278,452 shares of company stock valued at $534,053. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 9.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,020,770 shares of the company's stock worth $11,186,000 after acquiring an additional 761,642 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 8,139,840 shares of the company's stock worth $11,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,532 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 177.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,853,974 shares of the company's stock worth $8,547,000 after purchasing an additional 3,747,397 shares during the period. Patient Square Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Patient Square Capital LP now owns 4,963,756 shares of the company's stock worth $6,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982,360 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,932,910 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,389,000 after purchasing an additional 99,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Allogene Therapeutics

Here are the key news stories impacting Allogene Therapeutics this week:

Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright raised multiple 2026 EPS estimates and reiterates a Buy rating with a $12 price target, improving near-term profitability outlook from prior forecasts. HC Wainwright Research Note

HC Wainwright raised multiple 2026 EPS estimates and reiterates a Buy rating with a $12 price target, improving near-term profitability outlook from prior forecasts. Positive Sentiment: Robert W. Baird increased its price target to $9, signaling stronger upside expectations from analysts. Baird PT Raise

Robert W. Baird increased its price target to $9, signaling stronger upside expectations from analysts. Positive Sentiment: Argus and Citizens JMP published bullish commentary/forecasts calling for strong price appreciation, adding to analyst-driven demand. Argus Commentary

Argus and Citizens JMP published bullish commentary/forecasts calling for strong price appreciation, adding to analyst-driven demand. Positive Sentiment: Allogene published promising ALLO‑329 data in Nature Communications and is featured in coverage noting potential for an off‑the‑shelf CAR‑T approach, supporting the long‑term clinical story. Nature Communications Coverage

Allogene published promising ALLO‑329 data in Nature Communications and is featured in coverage noting potential for an off‑the‑shelf CAR‑T approach, supporting the long‑term clinical story. Positive Sentiment: Independent media coverage highlights broader pancreatic‑cancer/CAR‑T progress that could benefit off‑the‑shelf players like Allogene if clinical readouts continue to improve. STAT News

Independent media coverage highlights broader pancreatic‑cancer/CAR‑T progress that could benefit off‑the‑shelf players like Allogene if clinical readouts continue to improve. Neutral Sentiment: JPMorgan upgraded Allogene from underweight to neutral — an improvement in sentiment but not a buy call, so impact may be limited compared with full buy upgrades. JPMorgan Upgrade

JPMorgan upgraded Allogene from underweight to neutral — an improvement in sentiment but not a buy call, so impact may be limited compared with full buy upgrades. Negative Sentiment: Allogene closed a large public offering of common stock raising roughly $200.4M (87.5M shares at $2.00 plus option exercise), creating significant dilution that has weighed on the share price. Offering Close

Allogene closed a large public offering of common stock raising roughly $200.4M (87.5M shares at $2.00 plus option exercise), creating significant dilution that has weighed on the share price. Negative Sentiment: Market reaction included a sharp drop reported after the equity raise (coverage notes ~13% decline in one report), underscoring investor sensitivity to dilution even amid positive data and analyst notes. Market Reaction / Yahoo

About Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing allogeneic, or “off-the-shelf,” chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR T) therapies to treat a range of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. The company leverages gene-editing technologies to generate universally compatible engineered T cells, aiming to overcome the limitations of patient-specific CAR T approaches such as manufacturing delays, variable product quality and treatment resistance.

The company's pipeline includes multiple allogeneic CAR T candidates targeting key antigens in blood cancers.

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