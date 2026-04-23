Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) SVP Annie Yoshiyama Sells 9,586 Shares

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO - Get Free Report) SVP Annie Yoshiyama sold 9,586 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.31, for a total transaction of $22,143.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 124,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,634.27. The trade was a 7.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Annie Yoshiyama also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 2nd, Annie Yoshiyama sold 4,167 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total transaction of $7,167.24.

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Allogene Therapeutics Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of NASDAQ ALLO traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.35. 9,371,892 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,803,239. The business's 50-day moving average price is $2.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.75. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $4.46. The company has a market capitalization of $575.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 0.53.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.08. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Allogene Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 9.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,020,770 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,186,000 after purchasing an additional 761,642 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 8,139,840 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,532 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 177.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,853,974 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,547,000 after purchasing an additional 3,747,397 shares during the last quarter. Patient Square Capital LP increased its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Patient Square Capital LP now owns 4,963,756 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,932,910 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,389,000 after purchasing an additional 99,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Allogene Therapeutics from an "underweight" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Citizens Jmp upped their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $1.60 to $3.85 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Allogene Therapeutics to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $8.44.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Allogene Therapeutics

About Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing allogeneic, or “off-the-shelf,” chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR T) therapies to treat a range of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. The company leverages gene-editing technologies to generate universally compatible engineered T cells, aiming to overcome the limitations of patient-specific CAR T approaches such as manufacturing delays, variable product quality and treatment resistance.

The company's pipeline includes multiple allogeneic CAR T candidates targeting key antigens in blood cancers.

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