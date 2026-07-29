Allstate (ALL) Expected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Allstate (NYSE:ALL - Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $6.06 per share and revenue of $15.4583 billion for the quarter. Individuals can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $10.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $7.31 by $3.34. The company had revenue of $16.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.24 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 17.81% and a return on equity of 42.66%. The firm's revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.53 EPS. On average, analysts expect Allstate to post $31 EPS for the current fiscal year and $27 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Allstate alerts: Sign Up

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of Allstate stock opened at $272.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $70.09 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.16. Allstate has a 52 week low of $188.08 and a 52 week high of $272.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $232.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Allstate's dividend payout ratio is 9.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Andrea Redmond sold 2,225 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.91, for a total transaction of $451,474.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,474.75. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Mario Rizzo sold 18,578 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.80, for a total transaction of $4,064,866.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 82,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,991,267.60. This represents a 18.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,353 shares of company stock worth $4,851,560. Insiders own 1.55% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allstate

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Allstate during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Birchwood Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, DV Equities LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALL has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group cut shares of Allstate from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $261.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Allstate from $263.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Roth Capital restated a "buy" rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Allstate in a research note on Friday, July 17th. HSBC lowered Allstate from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and upped their target price for the company from $244.00 to $264.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Allstate from $221.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $254.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Allstate

About Allstate

Allstate Corporation is a publicly traded insurance company headquartered in Northbrook, Illinois, and is one of the largest personal lines property and casualty insurers in the United States. Founded in 1931 as a subsidiary of Sears, Roebuck and Co, Allstate has grown into a diversified insurer that serves millions of consumers and businesses through a mix of distribution channels and product offerings.

The company underwrites a broad range of insurance products, with primary emphasis on auto and homeowners coverage.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Allstate, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Allstate wasn't on the list.

While Allstate currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here