Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Price Target Raised to $272.00 at Mizuho

Allstate (NYSE:ALL - Get Free Report) had its target price upped by analysts at Mizuho from $255.00 to $272.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "outperform" rating on the insurance provider's stock. Mizuho's price target suggests a potential upside of 8.66% from the company's current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Allstate from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on shares of Allstate from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday. HSBC lowered Allstate from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $244.00 to $264.00 in a research note on Monday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Allstate from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Allstate from $229.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $246.32.

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Allstate Trading Down 0.3%

ALL opened at $250.31 on Thursday. Allstate has a twelve month low of $188.08 and a twelve month high of $257.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $222.73 and a 200-day moving average of $212.44. The stock has a market cap of $64.44 billion, a PE ratio of 5.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $10.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.31 by $3.34. The company had revenue of $16.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.24 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 17.81% and a return on equity of 42.66%. Allstate's revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Allstate will post 29.8 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Mark Q. Prindiville sold 1,550 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.27, for a total value of $335,218.50. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 27,558 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,959,968.66. This represents a 5.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Mario Rizzo sold 18,578 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.80, for a total value of $4,064,866.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 82,227 shares of the company's stock, valued at $17,991,267.60. This represents a 18.43% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,353 shares of company stock worth $4,851,560. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allstate

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Allstate by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Allstate in the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 123,272 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $24,816,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in Allstate by 20.1% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 38,316 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $7,713,000 after buying an additional 6,412 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Allstate

Here are the key news stories impacting Allstate this week:

Positive Sentiment: Allstate announced a quarterly dividend of $1.08 per share, signaling continued capital returns to shareholders and reinforcing the company’s strong cash generation. Allstate announces quarterly dividend payable Oct. 1, 2026

Allstate announced a quarterly dividend of $1.08 per share, signaling continued capital returns to shareholders and reinforcing the company’s strong cash generation. Positive Sentiment: Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised its price target on Allstate to $255 from $242, suggesting the stock still has modest upside from recent levels and may be undervalued on earnings. Analyst price target raise coverage

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised its price target on Allstate to $255 from $242, suggesting the stock still has modest upside from recent levels and may be undervalued on earnings. Positive Sentiment: A report said Allstate is having a relatively quiet catastrophe year, which could help lower claims costs and support stronger second-quarter profitability. Allstate Is Having a Quiet Catastrophe Year. Here's Why That Could Power a Strong Q2.

Allstate Company Profile

Allstate Corporation is a publicly traded insurance company headquartered in Northbrook, Illinois, and is one of the largest personal lines property and casualty insurers in the United States. Founded in 1931 as a subsidiary of Sears, Roebuck and Co, Allstate has grown into a diversified insurer that serves millions of consumers and businesses through a mix of distribution channels and product offerings.

The company underwrites a broad range of insurance products, with primary emphasis on auto and homeowners coverage.

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