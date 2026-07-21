Ally Financial Q2 Earnings Call Highlights

Ally Financial NYSE: ALLY reported higher second-quarter 2026 earnings and revenue, with management pointing to expanding margins, growth in retail auto and corporate finance assets, and stronger capital flexibility as evidence that its strategic repositioning is gaining traction.

Chief Executive Officer Michael Rhodes said the company’s “strategic choices” are creating “a franchise with meaningfully greater earnings power,” citing margin expansion, operating performance and increased capital returns. For the quarter, Ally reported adjusted earnings per share of $1.21, up 22% from a year earlier, while core return on tangible common equity rose to 11.8%.

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Adjusted net revenue was $2.3 billion, up 10% year over year. Net interest margin, excluding original issue discount, improved 11 basis points sequentially to 3.63%. Rhodes said retail auto and corporate finance assets grew nearly $8 billion from the prior year, an 8% increase.

Auto Finance Originations Rise as Applications Hit Record

Ally’s Dealer Financial Services segment continued to be a major driver of growth. Rhodes said auto finance applications reached a record 4.6 million, up 17% year over year, supporting $13.3 billion of originations, a 21% increase from the prior-year period.

The company said retail origination yield was 9.1%, with 47% of originations in the S tier. Chief Financial Officer Russ Hutchinson said the higher S-tier mix reflected normal seasonal trends, a measured credit posture and a higher-quality application mix. He cautioned analysts not to read too much into a single quarter’s mix, noting that Ally expects S-tier originations to decline modestly from second-quarter levels and settle in the low- to mid-40% range over time.

Hutchinson said approval and pull-through rates remained consistent with prior quarters, while stronger application volume widened the “top of the funnel” and gave Ally more opportunities for accretive growth. He said the company expects year-over-year growth rates in auto originations to moderate in the second half of the year.

In response to analyst questions about credit trends, Hutchinson said Ally was pleased with first-half retail auto credit performance, supported by low flow-to-loss rates and used vehicle prices. However, he said delinquencies remain “stubbornly high,” and management continues to monitor affordability pressures, gas prices, used values and flow-to-loss rates.

Retail auto net charge-offs were 157 basis points, down 40 basis points from the prior quarter and down 18 basis points year over year, marking a sixth consecutive quarter of year-over-year improvement. Thirty-plus day all-in delinquencies were 4.8%, down eight basis points from a year earlier.

Deposit Costs Help Drive Margin Expansion

Hutchinson said net financing revenue, excluding original issue discount, was $1.7 billion, up 11% year over year, supported by balance sheet growth in core portfolios and lower funding costs. Adjusted other revenue rose $42 million year over year to $573 million, with contributions from insurance, SmartAuction and pass-through programs.

On the funding side, Ally said cost of funds fell 12 basis points from the prior quarter, driven by disciplined deposit pricing actions. Retail deposit balances ended the period at $144 billion, down $2.6 billion sequentially due to seasonal tax outflows, but deposits represented 87% of total funding.

The company said it now serves 3.6 million digital bank customers, up 7% year over year, marking its 69th consecutive quarter of customer growth. Rhodes said nearly 70% of new accounts come from millennials and younger consumers, typically starting with average balances just under $10,000 and growing over time.

Hutchinson said Ally reduced liquid deposit pricing by 20 basis points during the quarter and reached a cumulative liquid deposit beta of 69%. He said the company still expects to achieve a sustainable net interest margin in the “upper threes” over time, supported by accretive asset growth and efficient funding sources.

Corporate Finance Delivers Record Pre-Tax Income

Ally’s Corporate Finance business delivered record pre-tax earnings and a 32% return on equity. Rhodes said the portfolio ended the quarter at $13.7 billion, up 25% from the prior year, supported by strong client demand and disciplined growth.

Hutchinson said credit in the Corporate Finance portfolio remained strong, with non-accrual loans at historic lows. During the quarter, Ally resolved a corporate finance exposure that had been in non-accrual status since 2018. The company recorded a profit-and-loss benefit because specific reserves exceeded the loss on the exposure.

Asked about the credit, Hutchinson said the loan was made in 2015 in a vertical where Ally no longer operates. Rhodes added that the company does not have additional loans like that in the portfolio and said the handling of the loan showed the team’s effectiveness in working out credits and its conservative reserving approach.

Insurance also contributed to diversified revenue. Written premiums were $382 million, up 9% year over year, while core pre-tax income was $24 million, up $26 million from the prior year.

Capital Returns Continue as CET1 Improves

Ally’s common equity Tier 1 ratio was 10.1%, up about 20 basis points from a year earlier. Hutchinson said the company completed its fifth credit risk transfer transaction during the quarter, generating about 20 basis points of CET1 at execution.

The company also issued $1 billion of preferred stock at a 7.1% coupon and used the proceeds to support redemption of its Series B preferred stock ahead of its reset. Ally executed $148 million of share repurchases during the quarter and said it has repurchased nearly $300 million of shares year to date. It also announced a third-quarter dividend of $0.30 per share, consistent with the prior quarter.

Hutchinson said Ally is positioned to pursue what he described as a story of “and, not or” — supporting growth in core portfolios while also returning capital to shareholders. He said share repurchases are effectively a “plug” after the company funds accretive business growth and dividends.

Guidance Updated for Asset Growth and Credit

Ally updated parts of its 2026 outlook. The company now expects average earning assets to rise 3% to 5%, compared with a prior outlook of 2% to 4%, reflecting stronger consumer auto originations and continued momentum in Corporate Finance.

The company tightened its consolidated net charge-off outlook to 1.2% to 1.3%, compared with the earlier range of 1.2% to 1.4%. Hutchinson said Ally remains comfortable with the midpoint of its retail auto net charge-off guide of 1.8% to 2%.

Ally maintained its full-year net interest margin guidance of 3.6% to 3.7%, with the potential to exit the year above the high end of the range. Hutchinson said the timing and magnitude of potential rate actions could influence margin in a given period, but management remains confident in the full-year guide.

Rhodes closed the call by saying the quarter showed progress on Ally’s stated path to higher returns, including lower auto losses, higher net interest margin, and disciplined expense and capital management. “This is a fundamentally different Ally,” he said, adding that the company sees a path to continued improvement.

About Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY)

Ally Financial Inc is a leading digital financial services company headquartered in Detroit, Michigan. The company offers a comprehensive suite of banking, lending, and insurance products designed for retail and commercial customers. Through its online-only platform, Ally Bank provides checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and home mortgages, emphasizing competitive rates and user-friendly mobile and web experiences.

In addition to its banking operations, Ally Financial is a major player in automotive financing and leasing.

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