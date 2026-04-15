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Almonty Industries (TSE:AII) Sets New 1-Year High - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
April 15, 2026
Almonty Industries logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • New 52-week high: Almonty reached a new 52-week high intraday, trading as high as C$30.94 and last at C$30.15 on volume of 377,422 shares (prior close C$29.98).
  • Weak recent financials despite large market cap: The company posted a quarterly loss of C($0.48) EPS with a negative net margin (−497.98%) and ROE (−116.13%) and a negative P/E of −38.41, while holding a market capitalization of C$8.45 billion.
  • Strategic tungsten supplier: Almonty's Sangdong Tungsten Mine is expected to supply over 40% of global non‑China tungsten production at full capacity, making it a key conflict‑free supplier amid heightened geopolitical demand.
  • Five stocks we like better than Almonty Industries.

Almonty Industries Inc. (TSE:AII - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$30.94 and last traded at C$30.15, with a volume of 377422 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$29.98.

Almonty Industries Stock Down 0.1%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.31. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.41 and a beta of 2.00. The stock's fifty day moving average price is C$22.94 and its 200-day moving average price is C$15.30.

Almonty Industries (TSE:AII - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported C($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Almonty Industries had a negative net margin of 497.98% and a negative return on equity of 116.13%. The business had revenue of C$8.72 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Almonty Industries Inc. will post 0.0199773 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Almonty Industries

(Get Free Report)

Almonty NASDAQ: ALM TSX: AII ASX: AII Frankfurt: ALI1 is a leading supplier of conflict free tungsten - a strategic metal critical to the defense and advanced technology sectors. As geopolitical tensions heighten, tungsten has become essential for armor, munitions, and electronics manufacturing. Almontys flagship Sangdong Tungsten Mine in South Korea, historically one of the worlds largest and highest-grade tungsten deposits, is expected to supply over 40% of global non-China tungsten production upon reaching full capacity, directly addressing critical supply vulnerabilities highlighted by recent U.S.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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