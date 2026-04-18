Almonty Industries (TSE:AII) Upgraded to "Strong-Buy" at Texas Capital

Almonty Industries (TSE:AII - Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Texas Capital to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

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Almonty Industries Stock Performance

Almonty Industries stock opened at C$32.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.31. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.04 billion, a PE ratio of -41.12 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$23.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$15.67. Almonty Industries has a twelve month low of C$3.36 and a twelve month high of C$33.35.

Almonty Industries (TSE:AII - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported C($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter. Almonty Industries had a negative return on equity of 116.13% and a negative net margin of 497.98%.The business had revenue of C$8.72 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Almonty Industries will post 0.0199773 EPS for the current year.

About Almonty Industries

Almonty NASDAQ: ALM TSX: AII ASX: AII Frankfurt: ALI1 is a leading supplier of conflict free tungsten - a strategic metal critical to the defense and advanced technology sectors. As geopolitical tensions heighten, tungsten has become essential for armor, munitions, and electronics manufacturing. Almontys flagship Sangdong Tungsten Mine in South Korea, historically one of the worlds largest and highest-grade tungsten deposits, is expected to supply over 40% of global non-China tungsten production upon reaching full capacity, directly addressing critical supply vulnerabilities highlighted by recent U.S.

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