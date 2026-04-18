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Almonty Industries (TSE:AII) Upgraded to "Strong-Buy" at Texas Capital

Written by MarketBeat
April 18, 2026
Almonty Industries logo with Basic Materials background
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Key Points

  • Texas Capital upgraded Almonty Industries (TSE:AII) to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report issued Thursday.
  • Despite the upgrade, Almonty posted a quarterly loss of C($0.48) EPS with a negative ROE (116.13%) and net margin (-497.98%), even as the stock recently traded near its 12‑month high (C$33.35).
  • Almonty's flagship Sangdong Tungsten Mine is expected to supply over 40% of global non‑China tungsten at full capacity, underscoring the company's strategic importance amid heightened geopolitical demand for tungsten.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Almonty Industries (TSE:AII - Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Texas Capital to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Almonty Industries Stock Performance

Almonty Industries stock opened at C$32.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.31. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.04 billion, a PE ratio of -41.12 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$23.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$15.67. Almonty Industries has a twelve month low of C$3.36 and a twelve month high of C$33.35.

Almonty Industries (TSE:AII - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported C($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter. Almonty Industries had a negative return on equity of 116.13% and a negative net margin of 497.98%.The business had revenue of C$8.72 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Almonty Industries will post 0.0199773 EPS for the current year.

About Almonty Industries

(Get Free Report)

Almonty NASDAQ: ALM TSX: AII ASX: AII Frankfurt: ALI1 is a leading supplier of conflict free tungsten - a strategic metal critical to the defense and advanced technology sectors. As geopolitical tensions heighten, tungsten has become essential for armor, munitions, and electronics manufacturing. Almontys flagship Sangdong Tungsten Mine in South Korea, historically one of the worlds largest and highest-grade tungsten deposits, is expected to supply over 40% of global non-China tungsten production upon reaching full capacity, directly addressing critical supply vulnerabilities highlighted by recent U.S.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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