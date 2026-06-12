Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Reaches New 12-Month Low - Should You Sell?

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY - Get Free Report)'s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $281.77 and last traded at $287.1620, with a volume of 170604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $289.39.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALNY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $415.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $515.00 to $505.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Chardan Capital restated a "buy" rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $529.00 to $510.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $463.13.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALNY

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.13. The company has a market cap of $38.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.28 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $305.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $344.11.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $1.12. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 85.76% and a net margin of 11.72%.The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals's revenue for the quarter was up 96.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director David E. I. Pyott sold 3,830 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.18, for a total value of $1,145,859.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,582 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $473,302.76. This trade represents a 70.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Melissa Mclaughlin sold 2,286 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.42, for a total value of $755,340.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 9,443 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,120,156.06. This trade represents a 19.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,740 shares of company stock valued at $2,420,214. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALNY. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 372.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $241,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $4,220,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 70,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: ALNY is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. Founded to translate the scientific discovery of RNAi into new medicines, Alnylam applies small interfering RNA (siRNA) technology to silence disease-causing genes. The company develops therapies designed to provide durable disease modification by targeting underlying genetic drivers across a range of rare and more prevalent conditions.

Alnylam has advanced multiple siRNA-based products into commercialization, initially using lipid nanoparticle delivery and more recently employing GalNAc-conjugate chemistry to enable targeted delivery to the liver with subcutaneous dosing.

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