Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) Given Average Rating of "Hold" by Brokerages

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL - Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of "Hold" from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

AOSL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a "buy" rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, May 1st. They set a "buy" rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th.

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Read Our Latest Analysis on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Insider Buying and Selling at Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, CEO Stephen Chunping Chang sold 14,884 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total value of $513,051.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 635,901 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $21,919,507.47. This trade represents a 2.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Yifan Liang sold 26,517 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total transaction of $810,624.69. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 278,628 shares in the company, valued at $8,517,657.96. This trade represents a 8.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,368 shares of company stock worth $2,092,671. 16.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the third quarter worth about $62,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 574.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,957 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 4,222 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 146.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,123 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 3,635 shares during the last quarter. 78.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Price Performance

NASDAQ AOSL traded down $0.42 on Friday, hitting $37.56. The stock had a trading volume of 277,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,814. The business's fifty day moving average price is $43.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.58. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $17.01 and a 52-week high of $54.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 2.55.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.06. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 4.30% and a negative net margin of 15.51%.The firm had revenue of $163.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited NASDAQ: AOSL is a designer and supplier of power semiconductor components used in power management applications across a range of electronic systems. The company offers a broad portfolio of discrete and integrated power devices, including power MOSFETs, rectifiers, voltage regulators, and power management ICs. These products are optimized for high efficiency, compact form factors and thermal performance, catering to the growing demands of energy-sensitive applications in computing, consumer electronics, communications and industrial markets.

Since its founding in 2000, Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has leveraged in-house design expertise and strategic partnerships with manufacturing facilities to deliver scalable, high-volume production.

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