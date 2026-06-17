Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Hold" from Brokerages

Shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL - Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of "Hold" from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.50.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AOSL. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a report on Monday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a report on Friday, May 1st. They set a "buy" rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley Financial upped their price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th.

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Insider Activity at Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

In related news, EVP Bing Xue sold 1,832 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total value of $57,176.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 132,617 shares in the company, valued at $4,138,976.57. This represents a 1.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Stephen Chunping Chang sold 14,884 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total value of $513,051.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 635,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,919,507.47. This represents a 2.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 57,452 shares of company stock worth $1,861,176 over the last quarter. Insiders own 16.70% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,939 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $471,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 14,167 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.97% of the company's stock.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Stock Down 4.6%

AOSL opened at $45.17 on Wednesday. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $17.01 and a 52-week high of $54.34. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.69 and a beta of 2.55. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $39.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.93.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.06. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 15.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.30%. The firm had revenue of $163.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited NASDAQ: AOSL is a designer and supplier of power semiconductor components used in power management applications across a range of electronic systems. The company offers a broad portfolio of discrete and integrated power devices, including power MOSFETs, rectifiers, voltage regulators, and power management ICs. These products are optimized for high efficiency, compact form factors and thermal performance, catering to the growing demands of energy-sensitive applications in computing, consumer electronics, communications and industrial markets.

Since its founding in 2000, Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has leveraged in-house design expertise and strategic partnerships with manufacturing facilities to deliver scalable, high-volume production.

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